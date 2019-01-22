Breast cancer survivor on Theranos test experience: 'I'll never forget that day'

Sheri Ackert told "Nightline," "No one from Theranos ever called me to apologize" after she said she received terrifying and inaccurate results from a Theranos blood test.
1:35 | 01/22/19

