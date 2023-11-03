Britney Spears' memoir bombshells

The pop star shares her triumphs and tragedies in her new book. "Impact x Nightline" takes a deeper look at some of her shocking stories.

November 3, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live