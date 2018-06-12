At Bush's funeral, an emotional George W. Bush pays tribute to his father

More
Former presidents, family, friends and former dignitaries gathered at the Washington National Cathedral for the 41st president's state funeral service.
9:56 | 12/06/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for At Bush's funeral, an emotional George W. Bush pays tribute to his father

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59644406,"title":"At Bush's funeral, an emotional George W. Bush pays tribute to his father","duration":"9:56","description":"Former presidents, family, friends and former dignitaries gathered at the Washington National Cathedral for the 41st president's state funeral service.","url":"/Nightline/video/bushs-funeral-emotional-george-bush-pays-tribute-father-59644406","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.