Transcript for Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn recalls Jan. 6 attack: ‘I was absolutely scared’

6th that will always stay with officer Harry Dunn. When you're going through that you're just trying to survive. Reporter: But nothing leaves a scar quite like this, having the n-word hurled at him, as he put his body on the line to protect the capitol of the United States. So, I encounter a group, 30, 40 people, I was held in the hallway because they were trying to get down this area, they were saying how Joe Biden did not win the election and nobody voted for him, so I took the bait and I -- okay, what about me. I voted for Joe Biden, does my vote not count, and then a guy and his girlfriend, she had on a pink Maga shirt, said, hey, this Voted for Joe Biden, guys. Hey, everybody, this Voted for Joe Biden. They say you effing . So the crowd joined? Everybody. Everybody joined in with them. The 13-year veteran of the capitol police force had always looked upon the capitol building with raw admiration. You take it for granted, you work there, you see it all the time but you're walking down the hallways sometimes, it's a beautiful building that was built by slaves, it's incredible and hard not to be in awe when you see it. On that day of infamiy he would be tested physical will you and emotionally bearing witness of the descration to the pinnacle of Democrats. What was the first moment you knew something was off. We were told to get riot helmets that was new. No sense that all hell could break loose? Correct. Just hours later rioters reaches the barriers and the officer suddenly thrust on to what seemed like a battle field. You see officers fighting with these people, pepper spray, smoke grenades, gas grenades, we fought with these people who were prepared. For a fight. They had on gas masks. They had on body armor, they had on two-way radios, they had on tactical gear, bullet-proof vests, they were ready to go. When you see that level of preparedness did that surprise you? Did it scare you? I was scared. I was absolutely scared. I'm on this platform, I'm a big guy, I'm 6'7", I'm this giant person and we had our guns out and I'm thinking all these people out there, they're armed too, I'm like, I'm gonna get shot, they gonna take me out. I remember at one point I said, how is this going to end? Eventually the mob forced its way inside. I said we got dozens of officers down and you got the nerve to be holding a blue lives matter flag. They said, nah, we're doing this for you. We're doing this for you. One of our guys kept walking by, the other one pulled out his badge and said, trust me, I understand, we're doing this for you, buddy. He's got a badge! He shows me his badge! What did you think? A fellow officer -- You got to be kidding me. You got to be kidding me. Did the people tell you why they were there. We're stopping the steal. According to them they were doing us a favor, those terrific terrorists. You're very precise to use the word terrific y50rists is the word terrorists. Absolutely they tried to disrupt the democracy. Y'all failed. As the dust settled the officer looks around the capitol rotunda. Cloud of smoke. Floors are covered in white dust, water bottles, broken flag poles, empty cannisters of pepper spray, trump flags. Is this America? What the hell just happened? They fought us? They had confederate flags in the U.S. Capitol! They stormed the speaker's office. They went through the sensitive they were trying to assassinate the vice president in the capitol. Hang Mike pence! Officer Dunn wants it to be known he's speaking only for himself and not his department but he has nothing but praise for his fellow officer including Ryan sicknick killed in the rampage and Eugene Goodman. There were dozens of Goodman's that day, he was the one caught on camera, he did the right thing, the heroic thing and deserves everything he is getting but many Goodman's weren't caught on camera that day and I'm proud to work with You can watch the full interview in a new primetime series "Soul of a nation" examining the lived experience of black Americans it premiers next Tuesday night, 10:00, 9:00 central only on ABC.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.