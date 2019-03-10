Transcript for Casa Ruby, a shelter for LGBTQ people, does what it can to help trans youth survive

When you're in this life it's survival of the fit Wii in the shelters as it's their life. And times. Thought about it but it is so much things go wrong. Is cast ruby an escape. A refuge from that kind of I yes. Any capacity in many young people who come here to costs of ruby had been kicked out of their homes for being trans. We. It rejected by every line use the positive. You come here to find. And the part and have you ever been and verbally abused physically abused. Out of the world. I mean one I mean I covered by that fight. I thought then. Bianca that is not north model thin but. You just dismiss a police say I was raped five time. Yeah but as I felony if you name it that you don't get anything through it and we wake up in a world that he's not they scientists support transgender people. To welcome us in schools to give us a chance to get an education. Employers are not eager to hire asked if you don't find. Nurturing that you need to survive. One unlikely we'll and most of us dying before where thirty. Zoe speeders never made it to thirty. She was 23 when she was killed this past June ruby takes pictures of all the girls like Zoe who call this place home. For a very poignant reason. I want to. Close that remind. Because I know that there's a possibility that.

