Transcript for How chaos at the Capitol will affect Trump’s future and that of the GOP

Fall asleep. Stay asleep. Warning of violence circulated before the siege on the capitol, after it the uproar over the internet was how law enforcement treated the president's supporters. Earlier this evening I spoke with professor of media studies at temple university, mark Lamont hill, former assistant secretary of counterterrorism at the department of homeland security Elizabeth. Thank you for joining us. Sarah, first question. President trump has spent months spreading disinformation and conspiracies. Just yesterday he riled up his supporters to continue to fight the election results. But earlier tonight, he pledged to work towards a peaceful transition of power. Is his message coming too late? Absolutely. You can't be an arsonist that lights a fire, walks away, a five-alarm fire ensues, and then you prevent the proper amount of firemen to come put out that fire, then they eventually put out the fire, then the next day you say, uh, I want to commend the firemen for putting out the fire and that I sent them there, and I want the people who were responsible for this to pay for it. You just can't do that. You cannot rewrite history. It's too little, too late. Blood was shed. But it's as close to a cob session as I think we're ever going to get, because it's the first time he publicly acknowledged he lost the election. You've been tracking domestic extremism. If the president had used this tone and condemned violence, would extremist far-right groups have felt emboldened to have acted the way they did? He would have had to change his tone fe years ago to have at least tamped down the monstrosity that he has created. But certainly if he had taken a different tone at the rally yesterday, if he had immediately come out and said, you know, this has got to stop, it would have reduced the numbers. When you look at the individuals that were in the group that stormed the castle, it's made up of a whole host of people with different ideologies. Some of those ideologies could care less about trump. Neo-nazis, even the q-anon crowd. But it would have removed maybe some of his hard-core supporters from the fight and helped law enforcement get a handle on it faster if he hadn't spoken out. Not removed the fire but removed some of the kindling around the fire. Yeah. Mark, there was stark difference how protesters yesterday were treated by law enforcement and how black lives matter protesters were treated last summer. What does it tell you how people of color are viewed in this country versus white protesters? Seen as foreigners, outside threats, interlopers. The seditionists we saw yesterday were treated as citizens worthy of protection. Before any protest happened at the capitol you saw so many soldiers deployed last year, and also in Ferguson in 2014. That's why you saw thousands of arrests over the past year of black lives matter protesters. But you saw very few in Washington, D.C. With these seditionists. The call here isn't to get law enforcement to treat the trump -- the pro-trump protesters more harshly, it's black folk to get treated with this dignity and care, to be treated like citizens. 160 Republicans in the house say they believe president trump won the election and objected to certifying Joe Biden's win. What is it going to take for them to change their minds and get on board with the next administration? You know, it's so disappointing and infuriating that after an insurrection, storming of the capitol, that that wasn't enough. Because so many, as you just stated, went forward with this absurd charade that the election was stolen, that Donald Trump somehow won it. The only way that craven political actors respond is when they lose. And because they didn't lose their elections, they felt emboldened. So the midterms are coming up in 2022. The American people are way more engaged than they ever have been. They need to pay attention to who their representatives are and whether they were a part of this seditious act or not, and decide if that's what they really want to represent them in this country. Give me the context of how, in Georgia, we have the first black U.S. Senator elected from the state, yet we saw symbols of hate throughout the riots. Nooses, confederate flags. How much of yesterday's event is reaction to change we're seeing across the country? It's absolutely a reaction to the change that we're seeing, but there's a longstanding tradition of white nationalism, of racism, of anti-semitism. All these things have existed in the United States before and after Obama, before and after the Georgia election, before and after the 2020 November election. All these things are persistent. What trump has managed to do is organize those people. Then when you move into this moment, the frustration of seeing black and brown people come to the polls and decide their own destiny only further infuriated this base of so the contrast you see is not an outlier, it's what America is. Finally, Elizabeth, from a national security standpoint, did what happened yesterday in D.C. Make our nation more vulnerable? Yes. Sadly, the attack on the capitol for right-wing extremists, particularly white nationalists, white supremacist ideology, using attack on the capitol as kind of a galvanizing moment, perhaps a clarion call for their acceleration to societal class and civil war. That's the ideology. They think the civil war will allow for an overthrow of the U.S. Government, an establishment of a white nation I'm very concerned over the next few weeks we're going to see additional acts of violence all throughout the country. All very sobering. Elizabeth, mark, Tara, thank you so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.