Transcript for Children cross the border alone as White House faces unprecedented crisis

Reporter: In the pitch dark on this dusty road along the u.s./mexico border, it is another busy night. Authorities overwhelmed. They say they've never seen anything like it. Families and children. Many traveling all alone. They're in search of one thing, asylum. Like 15-year-old Geoffrey. We met him just moments after he crossed the Rio grande. It's taken him more than two months to get here from Honduras. As for what happens next, he tells me, only god knows. Nearby, an entire family. They tell me they had to leave Honduras in order to stay alive, pointing to the country's increasing gang violence and the recent hurricane that left many without a home. There's nothing there, no work. Reporter: Minutes later, up the road, another group. This one even bigger. They're hungry and very tired, they say. They're traveling by themselves. Reporter: We met 9-year-old Justin and 10-year-old Joseph, little boys who traveled all the way from Honduras. They have no family with them. The group they're with, strangers, took them in along the way. They show me their lifeline, phone numbers of family members here in the U.S., relatives they hope to call and be reunited with soon. He's going to show me a phone number. Reporter: The numbers on that hat, still there. This is his grandfather's number. But Joseph's phone number, written in marker inside his pant pocket, already starting to fade. His aunt's phone number, his mom's phone number. Next to them, two brothers, 20 and 13. I ask why they've decided to come now, and their answer strikes at the very heart of this disaster threatening to derail president Biden's young and carefully planned agenda. Reporter: Last month, more than 100,000 migrants were stopped along the southwest border. Right now there are more than 16,000 unaccompanied minors in federal custody. Today the administration did allow one camera inside this facility in cariso springs, Texas. The journalist was told not to speak with any of the 766 teenaged boys. They're playing soccer. There's a classroom. The sleeping quarters, four to a room. But this facility has never reached its 952-person capacity. What the world saw today is a stark contrast to the overcrowded tent-like facilities like this in Donna, Texas. Customs and border protection releasing this video showing children packed into pods. One housing more than 400 boys. There are only supposed to be 250 people inside this entire facility. The white house says they're working as quickly as possible to move these kids into shelters and homes. But critics say they move so quickly to overturn former president trump's hardline immigration policies that they did not have a plan in place on the ground to handle the surge that followed. Criticism growing louder by the day. It is a crisis. It is a crisis that was created by the Biden administration, by their own policies. Reporter: Not just from Republicans, but also from Democrats. We're having a humanitarian crisis. The administration has all the good intentions. They want to treat the kids in a humane way. But in trying to do this, their good intentions are being overwhelmed by numbers. Reporter: The white house has called in FEMA. They're building new facilities. The Pentagon looking into the possibility of housing kids on military bases in Texas. Yet the families and children just keep coming across the border. The migrants that make it across the river often end up in a place like this. They're confused, sometimes they don't know if they're on the U.S. Side of the border or if they're lucky they find a sign. This was left by border patrol. This is directing them to asylum, telling them where to get to safety. Deputies Joran Moreno and Arlen Salazar patrol this stretch of the border. Border patrol inundated, local authorities now helping. The deputies bring me to an area called elrincon, the corner, a popular landing spot along the Rio grande. So they've come out of the river here? Uh-huh. Have you ever seen as many people as you're seeing now? No. No. And you've done this how many years now? 17 years. The most people you've ever seen? The most children, most families? Yes. Is there anything that's going to stop this? I hope there is. I don't know what it is. I don't know what they have to do. But it needs to stop. There's got to be a better way, a better process. But this is not it. Reporter: All over these paths, pieces of their stories. It's a baby carrier. We've seen mothers carrying their kids. Sometimes they're very dirty. We provide water, wipes, whatever they need. Stuff I have at home, I bring it with me. You bring that stuff on the job with you? Yeah, we have to. Do they think it's easier to cross with a new president? Uh-huh. Are you hearing that? No, what I hear is they're saying that they thought it was going to be easier, but it's all the same thing. It's the same thing. The reasons that people choose to leave their home country really have nothing to do with what our policies are in the United States. Reporter: Teresa cardinal brown of the bipartisan policy center says that while there are limits to how rhetoric affects migration, the Biden administration's overall tone is providing encouragement to many immigrants hoping to make their way to the United States. President trump spoke about immigration at the border as a threat, of migrants as an invasion. Can you imagine those caravans without having the barriers and walls that we've already put up? And focused his policy almost exclusively on how to deter migrants from coming at all. The Biden administration, and this goes back to Joe Biden during the campaign, essentially ran on being the antithesis of that. We're going to immediately end trump's assault on the indignity of immigrant communities, restore our moral standing in the world, our historic role as a safe haven for refugees and asylum seekers. Reporter: Facing growing pressure, president Biden said vice president kamala Harris will be in charge of stemming the flow of migration from Central America, hoping to send a message that he's trying to address the root causes of why people are leaving their homes in the first place. But so many, like 32-year-old Luis panera, are still coming. They say they have no choice. The single father 12 days into his journey from hon dura, his 3-year-old son Marlen with him. They met high colleague, Marcus Moore, in southern Mexico, while walking on the shoulder of a narrow two-lane highway. This father's wish for his son? What every parent wants. As for those who already made it across the border, like Justin and Joseph? I ask, are you scared? Yes, they tell me, they are scared. Tonight they are in border patrol custody. We call Justin's grandfather, whose phone number was on that pink hat. He says he's waiting to hear from authorities on Justin's status. Our thanks to Cecilia and the

