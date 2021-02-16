Cicely Tyson fans line up in New York City to pay respects to the Harlem-born actor

More
Tyson, who won multiple awards during her trailblazing seven-decade career, died Jan. 28 at 96 years old. She laid in rest as fans said their last goodbyes at the church where she had been a member.
0:26 | 02/16/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cicely Tyson fans line up in New York City to pay respects to the Harlem-born actor
farewell. Legendary actress Cicely Tyson arriving home today. Hundred-s of fans flocking to the public viewing carrying pictures of the Emmy and Tony award-winning pioneer, honoring a queen who broke barriers in Hollywood. A national treasure, Cicely Tyson was 96 years young.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:26","description":"Tyson, who won multiple awards during her trailblazing seven-decade career, died Jan. 28 at 96 years old. She laid in rest as fans said their last goodbyes at the church where she had been a member.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"75917869","title":"Cicely Tyson fans line up in New York City to pay respects to the Harlem-born actor","url":"/Nightline/video/cicely-tyson-fans-line-york-city-pay-respects-75917869"}