Transcript for Cicely Tyson fans line up in New York City to pay respects to the Harlem-born actor

farewell. Legendary actress Cicely Tyson arriving home today. Hundred-s of fans flocking to the public viewing carrying pictures of the Emmy and Tony award-winning pioneer, honoring a queen who broke barriers in Hollywood. A national treasure, Cicely Tyson was 96 years young.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.