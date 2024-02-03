Closing arguments in trial for mother of Michigan school shooter

Jury deliberations have begun in the trial of Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of a Michigan school shooter, accused of bearing responsibility for the deadly acts of her son.

February 3, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live