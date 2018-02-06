Cockatoo peeks into traffic camera

More
A traffic camera in North Queensland, Australia, captured a curious cockatoo playfully poking around the lens.
0:19 | 06/02/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cockatoo peeks into traffic camera
This traffic camera in Australia is M to help police keep an eye on the roads. But instead it's made this curious cockatoo famous after the plucky poseur pul feathered photo bomb.thrtment of transport posted this its page, and before they knew it it seemed like the whole world be birdwatchers. I say it looks L a "Nightline" produce checking

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55603535,"title":"Cockatoo peeks into traffic camera","duration":"0:19","description":"A traffic camera in North Queensland, Australia, captured a curious cockatoo playfully poking around the lens.","url":"/Nightline/video/cockatoo-peeks-traffic-camera-55603535","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.