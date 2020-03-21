Communities help collect medical supplies as coronavirus threatens shortages: Part 1

President Trump invoked the Defense Production Act to boost the production of critical medical supplies. Meanwhile, people across the U.S. have been banding together to collect spare supplies.
8:12 | 03/21/20

