Now Playing: Good news amid coronavirus crisis and taking care of spiritual health: Part 2

Now Playing: Spring break partiers refusing to isolate amid coronavirus crisis: Part 1

Now Playing: Asians grappling with discrimination amid coronavirus pandemic: Part 2

Now Playing: Dr. Jennifer Ashton on self-care during the coronavirus pandemic: Part 2

Now Playing: Business owners, workers coping with the economic fallout of the coronavirus: Part 1

Now Playing: How medical professionals are confronting the coronavirus pandemic: Part 2

Now Playing: Seattle doctor describes being on the front lines of coronavirus crisis: Part 1

Now Playing: Inside the lab that is helping to identify thousands of new coronavirus cases: Part 2

Now Playing: Trump issues stricter coronavirus social distancing guidelines: Part 1

Now Playing: Looking back on “Nightline’s” 40 years of journalism

Now Playing: At least 12 dead, 188 infected in US as coronavirus continues to spread

Now Playing: Idaho mom in court a day after FBI releases new photos of missing kids

Now Playing: CDC director testifies on delay of coronavirus test kits as concerns grow: Part 1

Now Playing: Escaping Italy ahead of countrywide coronavirus shutdown: Part 2

Now Playing: Behind the Scenes with Superstar Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco

Now Playing: Director of one of last abortion clinics in Louisiana speaks about Supreme Court case

Now Playing: Aerialist Nik Wallenda walks tightrope across one of world's most active volcanoes