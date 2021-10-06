Transcript for A company's cybersecurity weaknesses are exposed in overnight operation: Part 2

A triple target. Reporter: Just after midnight. Where are we moving to first? We wanted to try the wi-fi attacks first. Reporter: Red team hackers Brian, John, and their crew are trying to breach their second company in two days. Hacking them to protect them from cyber criminals. Four cameras sitting right So don't walk in front of that window. Reporter: Infrared cameras, motion detectors. This won't be easy. The team posts up at a blind spot between some bushes to avoid detection. Rocks are not super comfortable. I thought we were more stealthy here, but I don't know. So I'm plugging in a wireless antenna so that I can start to snoop on their traffic. Reporter: Their tools of the trade strangely named, like something out of "Ocean's 11." This is called a pineapple. We're going to use it to hopefully get us into the wireless network. Reporter: In this two-man hacking job, they're also getting some help from a little friend. It's called a ponigachi. Actually has software built into it that will listen to the he's being happy, looking around. That's his looking around face. Reporter: Companies pay tens to hundreds of thousands of dollars for professionals like Brian and John to hack them, and that can take multiple weeks of dedicated work. But red teaming has become a key tool in the global fight against cyber crime which is estimated to have cost the world economy nearly $1 trillion in damages. An integral part of our day-to-day life is based on the internet. No one is invulnerable if they have a cyber element to their respective lives. Reporter: Worldwide, more than $160 billion spent on cybersecurity last year. Network firewalls, anti-virus, intrusion prevention. We're being jerks, we're sending fake wi-fi signals over the air so we can get what we need. Reporter: The team isn't hitting the jackpot here. They move to breach the building. All right, shall we see what we've got? Yeah. Three, two, one -- and we got nothing. Reporter: Alarms and cameras catch them in their tracks. This would be game over for criminals. But for the team, this is a test, no police are coming. So the game of spy versus spy continues. All right. And we're going to go slow. Because they put motion sensors all over the place. Reporter: Booby-traps are everywhere. A digital minefield. So they got us stuck. Camera right on top of the TV. I wasinng, crawl under. Okay, that's what I thought might happen. Reporter: The team makes their way to their main target. May need some backup. Reporter: The server room. Here we go. Reporter: Gets to work hunting for weaknesses. We got a lot of confusion here. I guess I'll start with this one. I found where their backup modem is. They put it between everything else. You think the top switches or the bottom switches are their more important? Top switches definitely. All right, we're hin ten minutes, Brian and John are making their way through the network, implanting this device called a raspberry pie. The whole point of those raspberry pies is now that we got credentials, now that that we have access, we have one of our other red team members in another place or ourselves the next morning connect back in, then just start going through and taking over everything. Because as much as we want, we can't steal all their ip in a single night. Reporter: Pay dirt. They're in the company's network, sucking out data like a tick. But they keep going. Now we have access to all the switch ports, all these lights that are lit up represents another device, and we can now also breach all of those other devices. Fun thing, since we're local admin, we can just turn off the now that we've got usernames and passwords, we can just start putting those wherever they need to be and take over the network. Reporter: They dig deeper and deeper, but time isn't on their side. At 3:00, the real alarm system switches back on. Got access to whatever their enterprise content management software is. Oh, this is light switch -- Our equipment is under the wire. Four minutes to get out of the building. Out the same way we came in. What time is it? It is 2:58. 2:58, and we are gone. Reporter: The team makes it out just in the Nick of time. In a sense, the last two nights they've been playing high-stakes cyber war games, pitting offse versus defense. Doingo makes both parties more aware, more alert, stronger. We may all be vulnerable to the next dark side. But there will also be another red team gearing up, whatever might come next.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.