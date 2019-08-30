Transcript for Conservation front and center as tourism booms in the Galapagos Islands

Reporter: Staggering, exquisite, and remote. The islands that inspired Darwin's survival of the fittest could be facing a fight for their survival the galapagos. One of the few places to see nature up close and personal is now being challenged by its own popularity. 21st century threats like bucket list tourism and plastic pollution are threatening the very existence of some of the islands' most iconic animals. The beloved giant tortoises, blue footed boobies, and iguanas. And nearly everywhere you go, on a hike or a casual dip. There's wildlife at your fingertips. The animals charm visitors making the appeal of the islands even greater. And look at this. Did it ever occur to you that sea lions love sleeping on benches? Oh, they're snuggling in! Are you kidding me right now, this is so cute! Sea lions, they're just like us. It's amazing how they prefer to live here in the town with the human! They have the whole island but -- Reporter: They come up here! They are sleeping here in the pier, they're looking for nice boats just to rest. Reporter: Federico Idrovo is part of the island's plan to protect this land. Every visitor is required by law to hire a state sanctioned naturalist like him for all island visits. With 775 naturalists for the more than a quarter of a million tourists who visited last year, these are coveted and highly competitive jobs. We are not allowed to eat here on this island. It's a totally protected. If you need the bathroom, also please use it right now, we cannot use the bathrooms there. Please never go outside of the trail. Don't touch the animals. You can touch the vegetation but please don't destroy it. Reporter: 29 year old Federico is part ranger. Almost 70% of the plants that we have here, is endemics and native plants. Then we have this solitary egg. That is uncommon that we found it. Reporter: He's also part cop. You guides are no joke. I got off the trail earlier and someone else yelled at me. Yeah because my job is not just to point you where is the iguana "That is a salty bush, this is the blue sky." My job is to control that everybody has to be inside the trail. Nobody can eat here, please never take some souvenirs! Reporter: We heard that repeatedly you can see that this beautiful and unusual beach is shining like. Can we bring it home? No! We cannot bring anything from here those are galapagos national park rules. Reporter: The number of visitors growing exponentially from just 5,000 fifty years ago. Behind us now there's even a hawk, and you pointed out an iguana! I know, they're just sort of common for us. Reporter: You're used to it by now, right! We meet Lisa from Wisconsin and Judy from California who are halfway through their fantastic expedition. How strict has your naturalist been with you in terms of making sure you don't get off the path. Very strict, yes. But that's a good thing. It's a good thing. Reporter: The webers also love having a personal guide. Well, I thought it was awesome because we're kind of an intellectual family that likes to learn so there obvious we have been peppering him with questions. So it's been really nice. They're also focus on preservation and conserving the natural environment that exist around us. It's very unique. Reporter: It sounds like you've always had this drive to conserve. Was there a moment when you thought, I want to be a naturalist? I have a lot of knowledge in my mind. I have a lot of experience in my heart. I feel a lot of passion, and I wanna share it. Reporter: There is so much commotion going on right now. Wait, they're kind of coming close to you. Yeah, it's because the male is here. Reporter: The male is here. Is this what happens? He just ruined the whole chill vibe of this place. Everybody was sleeping, but now the male is like, "All right, where's my females?" Reporter: But this is incredible. I mean, we're just sitting here on this beach right now, and nature is happening all around us. There are sea lions everywhere, but they don't seem to care that we're here. Well I think that is possible because we are living in a place where we are respecting a lot the animals inside of the galapagos. Reporter: Hi bud! It's the once in a lifetime thrill of these experiences that puts the region at risk. But it's something the world wildlife fund says can be managed. Hugo arnal is the former wwf for Ecuador. Tourism is a double edged swords. It can be good, and it can be bad. So let's make sure that we manage tourism the best possible way, and we use tourism as a conservation tool. Conservation isn't a nine to five job. That night at home with Federico we saw how naturalists are responsible for reporting everything they see. I -- des -- describe what -- what I saw, and what was -- good and wrong. So for example, sometime there is some people destroying vegetation. Sometimes I found families with dogs. Dogs are restricted because they can cause cross-contamination, and so can we. Reporter: That's because each of the at least 14 islands here are so drastically different from one another. Geologically and in the kinds of plants and animals that live on them. The most important threat to biodiversity on islands is invasive species. Because of the long distances between the islands without tourism there'd be no cross-contamination. We don't want to bring germs, insects, parasites from this island to another island. A threat taken so seriously, people must pass through bio security checks every time they visit a new island. Another unwelcome visitor from island to island is trash. When you come to experience the vast beauty of the galapagos, you probably don't stop to think about the enormous amount of trash that tourists and locals alike create. But this island, Santa Cruz seems to have come up with a solution. They're able to recycle about 50% of all of the island's trash. Thats more than double the global average and one of the most of all of Latin America. Mario piu is the director of a local recycling plant. So this recycling center can help save the environment, save the wildlife here in the galapagos? Reporter: Juan Pablo Munoz and his family of thre try to live with as little waste as possible. We're trying to -- to live as -- as -- as less plastic that we can. For example, our toothbrushes are wooden. All the diapers that we use for her are reusable diapers that you can wash. You can see our fridge, you see things that are wrapped in plastic. Even though we are conscious, we -- we try to make the difference, but there's not -- there's no other options. As -- as you can see, we tried to have all the toys that are made by wood, you know, by glass. But there's some items that you cannot escape. Reporter: Juan Pablo knows first hand what's at stake. The only ones that are gonna be more affected about this problem is -- is our kids. And the kids of our kids. Reporter: A marine scientist at the galapagos science center he showed us what alarms him the most. I am showing you a microplastic sample from the stomach content of a fish here in the galapagos. But if you look in deep, using the standard microscope, you will see microplastic in this sample. From the ocean, you don't need a microscope. As the wwf were eager for us to see. Every single thing that floats eventually have the potentiality to arrive here. In the past it was wood, now it's plastic, you know? Reporter: So where does all this plastic, all this trash come from? I mean, it comes from everywhere -- everywhere. Literally it can -- can comes from -- from the states. It can comes from -- from -- from Europe, it can comes from Japan, it comes in from everywhere. On land, the amount is multiplied. Reporter: Seeing it up close, you see just there's so many different types of trash in here, types of plastic. You have, like, a hard hat. Gasoline containers. Some type of bottling container. Plastic bottle, plastic bottle, plastic bottle. So bottles, that's pretty much roughly the 80% of the debris that you find in the galapagos, bottles. One way or another, plastics is forever, so even -- even though you do the best thing to recycle it, it's gonna be a little bit of release of microplastics that is gonna end up in the air or in the ocean or -- Reporter: What is microplastics? I want to show you that. Reporter: Look. Oh, it's like -- oh, you can see it coming off in the air even. Yeah, exactly. So I think you can make -- Reporter: Ugh. You see this? Reporter: Yeah. So this -- this -- Reporter: You can see the dust of blue. Oh my gosh, look at your hand! And that's the real problem. That's something that we don't know how to avoid. Because we can easily clean this macro debris that we -- Reporter: But how do you clean up dust? Exactly. How do you clean dust? So the best thing to do is attack this problem from the source. Before it arrive here. Because once it arrive here, it's probably too late to do something about it. Reporter: How do you change the minds of people when we've all gotten so used to this disposable lifestyle? They need to see this! They need -- I think -- that's -- important that the -- that everybody actually understand that the most pristine places in this planet are like this full of plastic. For the island often called the laboratory of evolution, the stakes have never been higher. Reporter: Why should people in the middle of America care about the galapagos? There's no planet B, okay? And you have places in -- in the many different countries that are unique. That are fantastic. Places that are so beautiful and so important that -- that they go beyond the political boundaries. And galapagos is one of them. Politically, yes, galapagos belongs to Ecuador. Emotionally and in terms of heritage, it belongs to the world. Reporter: For nightline, I'm Maggie Rulli on the galapagos islands.

