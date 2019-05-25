Transcript for Conviction vacated against 'Central Park Five': Part 2

Reporter: By 2002, the central park five were in the back of everyone's consciousness. Cory Weiss was the last one still in prison. Then suddenly, one of his fellow inmates comes forward with a story that would change everything. A serial predator steps forward and turns the case upside down. Reyes is a convicted, homicidal rapist, doing 33 years to life in New York prison. I was a monster, man. I did so many bad things to so many people and harmed them in so many ways. He's a bona fide psychopath, he raped his own mother, and he raped and murdered a pregnant woman in front of her own two children. Reyes came forward to say that he had been the one who had committed the attack upon the jogger. Did you attack the central park jogger? Yeah, I did. Did you rape her? Yes. Did you beat her? Mm-hm. Did you leave her for dead? I thought I left her there for dead. Matthias Reyes manages to get the attention of law enforcement and they do a DNA test, they take his DNA and compare it, and voila, they have what they never had in the trial in 1990, which is a match. A perfect match. I was like, oh, that's great. We got the final guy, the guy who'd gotten away originally in 1989. But then he turned around that he did it by himself. I was alone that night. I saw the lady. She was jogging. At the right-hand side, I saw a piece of branch there, I struck over her head with the branch and she fell forward. I grabbed her to drag her inside of the bushes. As I dragged her there, I remember that I took off her clothes. Reyes knew some things about the victim and the crime that had never been revealed and that only a person who was there would know. The investigation into matthias Reyes and his story was conducted by the district attorney's office. The spring into the summer of in 1989 there was a rash of violent rapes, all along Madison avenue, culminating in murder of a woman on 97th street. The east side rapist they were calling him. The police officer investigating that had his DNA marker in that file. One of the rapes associated with that case took place in central park, not far from where the central park jogger had been attacked. The rape on April 17th we knew nothing about. None of us in homicide knew about April 17th. Sex crimes dealt with rapes. There's no sharing of information. Maybe there is today, but back then, you know, they had a full case load. Ours was ridiculous. Reporter: The D.A. Vacated the convictions of the five men. Now that does not mean that the five former defendants are exonerated. It doesn't prove that they're innocent. It just means that in the eyes of the law their convictions no longer exist. Reporter: But some of the injuries were too severe to be inflicted by just one attacker. When matthias Reyes says he did it alone, it's not just the prosecutors and cops who don't believe it, Trish herself doesn't think he could have done it himself. There is medical evidence to support that more than one person was responsible for the attack on me. The New York City police department ends up feeling it needs to do something to tell its side of the story. And so the police commissioner decides to appoint Michael Armstrong, who would deliver the Armstrong report. I don't think there is any credible evidence at all that anything was done in an improper way to make them talk. So the police led investigation concluded that the police didn't do anything wrong. The next chapter in the story is they sue. They feel that they were railroaded into prison. They lost years of their lives. They want justice. They want money. So in 2013 this documentary comes out, and it's made by Sarah burns, Ken burns and David Mcmahon. No money can bring a life that was missing with the time that was taken away, bring it back. It succeeds not just in raising what reasonable people would consider doubt as to the guilt of the central park five, it raises the possibility that they're actually innocent. That film was made while we had the equivalent of a gag order from a federal judge. We could not speak publicly, the daughter of the film maker had worked for the legal team of the five. So I didn't think we'd get a fair hearing. A judge has a $41 million settlement with the five men wrongly convicted in the central park jogger attack. The settlement in this case was $41 million. Most of the defendants each received $7 million. Cory Weiss received $13 million. This is amazing. It's a classic settlement. On the one hand, the defendants get $41 million. And on the other hand, the city sticks by its cops and prosecutors. Says we are not going to hang them out to dry. They did not engage in police misconduct or prosecutorial misconduct. I just don't understand a settlement for that kind of behavior. It's outrageous. We were ready to go to the supreme court.

