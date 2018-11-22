Transcript for Costa Rica rafting tragedy survivors, victims families warn of lax regulations

It was supposed to be an amazing time. Within five minutes it was two, three days of nothing gut great memories, within five minutes literally everything turned upside down. Reporter: Indescribable grief floods Lewis Beltran and his closest friends' consciousness after the tragedy that would change the lives of 14 men forever. I thought I was having a heart attack. Lifeless, I couldn't move my head, arms, legs. Every time my legs would hit rocks I tried to kick up to have air, then swept in again. Reporter: What was supposed to be an idyllic destination bachelor party ahead of Beltran's upcoming wedding turned into a complete nightmare. The raft literally folded. It folded. In half? Just pulled us down from the suction of the water. Reporter: A trip to Costa Rica, including a much-anticipated rafting excursion, turned deadly after their rafts capsized, killing four friends. The groom's brother, Sergio Lorenzo. Jorge castle. Andreas Dennis, who they call Andy. I lost four brothers. All these guys -- You love them? Yeah. Reporter: Costa Rica lures tourists to its beautiful shores with promises of adventures like zip lining and river rafting. It's a place over 1 million U.S. Tourists visit annually, making up the majority of all visitors to Costa Rica. Was this a freak accident? Or was this something that could have been prevented? It absolutely could have been prevented. I mean, they could have told us, hey, there's flood warnings. Should never have been on this river. We literally didn't know better. Reporter: Their families are demanding answers and action, pleading with Costa rican authorities why the group was allowed to raft in such unsafe conditions. If they would have told us there's an alert, it would have been simple, there's an alert, let's go back. Reporter: On October 18th, when the men boarded their flight to Costa Rica, they say danger was the last thing on their minds. Multiple times during the trip, several of us was like, this is probably one of the best trips. It's been a little bit of a stressful year, so this was a big relief for me, especially spending with my friends. Reporter: It was the time of their lives. They were together on an adrenaline-fueled, fun-packed adventure. We had such a good time on the atv tour as a group. We all stopped and sat down, took off our helmets, everybody was like, wow what a rush. Reporter: Everything would change on that fateful last day of the trip. The group, excited as ever, arrive for a rafting excursion, guided by a local company on the popular Naranjo river. Bright and sunny, we didn't think there was rain. No sign. Reporter: That morning Costa rican authorities reported weather advisories and alerts, warnings the group says were never told to them by their tour guides. When you go on vacation, you don't really think that something's going to happen to you. You let your guard down. Yeah. You never think of anything like this happening. Neither did we. Reporter: They waited on shore several minutes. The tour guides delayed the launch of the rafts due to water levels. Suiting up. Raining. Kind of getting our stuff together, they told us we were going to have to wait. I guess the river was too high or something. To wait it out because it might have dropped or could drop within a couple of minutes. That's exactly what we did. We waited it out. They came back, they said, hey, we're ready to go. We said, okay, perfect. From your takeoff point you can't see. There's a section you see it was flat, but two minutes in, it's a big bank, past that bank also when we saw ultimately what we were going to go through. How many minutes were you inside the rafts before it took that turn and you all got into the water? Probably about three minutes, four minutes. Describe what happened next. Three, four minutes in? When I went in, it was just -- survival. Just try to get air in. You get sucked in. For me, every time my legs would hit rocks, I would try to kick up to grab air, you get swept in. Just survival. Reporter: The current was so strong it not only carried them downstream, it pulled them under. It was just trying to grab ahold of a rock or anything that was near us. All I remember is that once my brother was sitting behind me. When we hit the water, we went under together. And he was hanging on to my life vest. And I was kind of hanging on to him. And within the midst of everything, we slid from each other. Reporter: The men describe being swallowed up and spit out by the intense currents, blinded by the water. All of them say the river's currents were strong enough to rip their clothes and shoes off and leave them breathless. When I got to shore and I knew what I had gone through, I was very worried. A slim chance that all of us are going to be okay. Reporter: As they attempt to gather what little strength they have, the search begins to try and find each other. I was with Andy for most of the time. And most of my energy was helping Andy while I was in the water. He was on the raft while I was holding on to the raft. The raft flipped again. I never saw him again. I saw the authorities hold his chain in a bag. They wanted to keep it as evidence. And I literally got up and I -- I grabbed it from him. And I said, this is going to his soon to be -- to his fiancee. And I said, no -- they said, no, this is evidence. That's when I got full confirmation. When I saw his chain. Reporter: In all, five men lost their lives that day, including one of the rafting guides. Questions remain as to whether the rafting company was even accredited. The Costa rican health ministry responsible for issuing licenses to rafting companies tells ABC they can't comment because it's an open investigation. For some members of the group, including Marco Caso, the most devastating part was yet to come. Contacting the parents of those who were lost. First of all, the worst day of my life. The hardest thing I've ever done in my life was calling both of my families. Reporter: Janet Dennis lost the man she raised as a son, Andreas, Andy. She sit the families are far from having any answers as to what went wrong. To this day I don't have any answers. Little bits and pieces that you hear from the other boys. The injustice of no kind of safety measures. Reporter: While still grieving, the parents and survivors are adamant that new guidelines and rafting warnings be put in place for what has been a largely self-regulated industry. I want for the other mothers to know what really is going on there. The risk that they take when they do this kind of tourism. We want to get help from the U.S. Aid department to help us the best possible way. Reporter: Just today the state department confirms a section on adventure tourism was added to their website in response to this incident, providing tips for any tourists considering a visit to Costa Rica. Just a month after the tragedy, the trauma is still very real. Raise of hands. All who have had trouble sleeping? Raise of hands if you've had flashbacks of being under the water or trying to pull somebody from the water? Reporter: While fighting to erase the nightmare in their minds they go between sorrow and joy as they remember the four who didn't survive. We all lost a brother, a son, a friend, a cousin, a father. So it's -- it's something you don't see every day. Reporter: Sergio, the oldest of the group and the brother of the groom. He was just very humble. Very, very quiet, very to himself. You never heard him complain. Ernesto, a driven entrepreneur with big deeps. He made those dreams happen, he was something else. Reporter: Andy, described at everyone's best friend, was going to propose to his girlfriend after the trip. He had already planned to do it when we got back. It just didn't happen. Reporter: Jorge, age 22, the baby brother of the group. The amount of people he touched at his age is just amazing. Reporter: Closer now than ever before, the survivors wear the same shirt to honor their friends and cousins and brothers. Ernesto, which was the "F" and integrated the other line, which was my other cousin. Andy, Sergio, George. It's the way we're representing them living in that moment. Reporter: They hope to represent them by doing something to warn others from ever going through what they're going through. I feel like if we can save one person through this entire tragedy, if one person is watching and decide, we're not going to book that trip, or we're going to do more research. If we save one life, then our friends didn't die in vain. Reporter: For "Nightline," I'm Adrienne Bankert in Miami, Florida. Now that wedding is postponed until next year. Our thoughts are with those affected by this heartbreaking story.

