Transcript for Counting the days to holding loved ones again after a COVID-19 diagnosis: Part 2

Two guys in good health, in the prime of your lives. This is not supposed to happen. I think that we're all living in a surreal world, to have a loved one in a hospital on life support. You're unable to visit. You're isolated in your house. For Aaron, whose husband raoul is battling covid-19 in the intensive care unit, his days are spent in waiting. What's it like waiting to are hear that update? I get up, as the hours start creeping toward the 2:00 time zone I get nervous. I think no news is good news. On this day there's an update. A physician called my and systematically goes through raoul's stats. Today he's not any better, but he's not any worse. I know you can't physically be with him right now or talk to him, but if you could, what would you say to him right now? I'd say that the whole world's behind him. We have friends and family and everybody supporting him. People have been so gracious and. I'm so grateful for their support. You have a lot of love in your life. So much love, we have so much to live for. And we have such a, such a future full of adventures. Across the country in albany,ga gas, terrrica parks is waiting her next adventure, life outside of isolation. Their is where I have been since March 14th. Self-isolation at its finest, y'all. It has been miserable. My kids are in this room right here, and they are literally afraid of me, y'all. Watch this, hey, harmony, can you come in for a minute! No, ma'am. I imagine it's hard to have your own children be afraid of you. That's very difficult. The main thing they're saying is I don't want to get sick. They witnessed what I went through. What do you think about the messaging out there that oh, young people are going to be just fine with covid-19. You know, the sad part about it, I fell victim to that. Oh, I'm young. Everybody said the young people, they don't get it. This is very serious. It's very vital that everyone take it as serious as it is, because it can happen to anyone. Now terrica is counting down the days. When will you finally be able to hug your children again? Tomorrow is my last day. How much are you looking forward to putting your arms around your babies? I am definitely looking forward that. We don't value little things, I didn't realize I would miss hugging my kids. It's your time now She'll hold them close that night, little Ethan and her daughter harmony, clutching them as tightly at song she carries in her heart, a song of promise and hope. Everything's going to be all right everything going to be okay joy comes in the morning A sweet melody. And joining us now, ABC news chief medical correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton to discuss tonight's show. You warned us about these outlier, young people, some with no underlying conditions. Statistics are important. The vast majority of people who become critically ill are older. That is a fact, but there will always be outliers there, and part of the theory is that a younger person may have such a robust immune system that in attacking the virus it also may attack healthy lung tissue, but it's really not totally understood. We're talking about the CDC reporting that more young people were needing hospitalization in the United States, more so compared to China and Italy. Are there theories as to why? It might have something to do with behavior, maybe a predilection for e-cig use our smoking. We need to see the data. In tonight's show, Aaron's husband raoul is on a ventilator. But I understand covid-19 patients sometimes need pro longed time on the machines. They can be life saving. They can take the burden of breathing and oxygenation away from a patient who's having difficulty doing that on their own and let the patient heal and recover. But it's also important to remember that sometimes the average icu patient is on a ventilator for over a week. So this isn't a short-term fix, but that's why it can be such an essential part of critical care. All of these cases of young people are scary, and yet they are still rare in the larger can you put this in perspective for us? You know, juju, I think the psychological stress of this pandemic is just as important as the physical feature. And even myself, as an adult, as a mother, as a doctor, when I start to get nervous I go back to statistics and data, which is the vast majority of cases are over 80. That doesn't mean occasionally we won't see a tragedy in a younger person, but you have to keep remembering the power of that data. It can give people hope and a sense of calm in a situation that can seem out of control at times. Well, you always give us a sense of calm. Thanks so much, Jen, for joining us and stay safe this weekend. Rest and enjoy. Thanks, juju. Up next for us, stories of

