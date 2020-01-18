Transcript for Couple describes chasing 11-year-old's abductor's car through traffic

Reporter: A heart-stopping moment in Massachusetts. This stunning video capturing a car chase that led to the rescue of an 11-year-old girl. They're trying to lose me, they're trying to ditch me! It's him, it's him, it's him. Reporter: And a couple's heroic efforts to stop the crime. The amber alert was invaluable in this case. People were out looking for this car. It was amazing. Reporter: Tuesday, Springfield, Massachusetts, security video shows the young girl walking her usual route home from the bus stop. Just seconds later, a blue Honda civic drives into frame. The very next day, after being dropped off after school, the young girl, snatched in broad daylight. A neighbor sounding the alarm after witnessing the child's kidnapping. When I came out, I heard the kid hollering for help. Reporter: Stangers spreading the word on social media. That's the car. That's the car. Reporter: Driver Benny Correa and his wife Amanda disley recognizing the blue Honda from an amber alert about six hours after the abduction. When I seen it, I knew it was the car. The guy pulls up his hood and covers his face. Started to dart up Harvey and I darted right behind him. Reporter: Amanda, recording the chase on her phone. The two getting close enough to the car to give the police the license plate number. We blocked him. He jumped over a curb. That's when the high beams flash into his driver. And I saw his complete face. He threw the hood back over his face. And I saw someone in the backseat pushing someone down. Reporter: That act, heightening the couple's suspicions. This is a blue Honda civic. When he noticed that we were really chasing him, he just started blowing through every, single red light. And my husband blew through every red light with him. Reporter: The couple doing their best to keep up. That's the car. I know it. I'm playing it safe. I looked both ways before I crossed the street. I was on him. Reporter: Only stopping when they ran out of gas. Police continued in hot pursuit. Possible vehicle headed eastbound on the pike in regards to that amber alert. Reporter: Finally apprehending the driver and rescuing the girl. I have that girl in custody here. Confirming you have that female? Affirmative. Reporter: The suspect, 24-year-old Miguel Rodriguez arraigned on multiple charges including kidnapping and assault. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf. The 11-year-old reunited with her family. The hero couple saying they never planned to pursue, especially with their five children in the back of their car. It was just a instinct of fight or flight that kicked in, because when we approached the vehicle we approached it really quietly and we checked the front of the car to see if it matched the pictures. We noticed the front lip, the fog lights, the dark tints, the wheels. The wheels were very distinctive. Reporter: But they couldn't turn away from possibly saving another child's life. So we we just had a gut feeling it was the car. And then when he noticed that we noticed him, that's when he started driving crazy. And we just wanted to get get the plates and get 911 to say, hey, he's over here. Reporter: Never at any risk to their own children. When my husband ran the red light in the video, it shows we slowed down and cars passed and we went after cars pass. No cars were next to hitting us. We would never put our kids' lives in danger. That would never happen. Reporter: The astute residents now praised for the child's safe return. This was an absolute life and death situation for this little girl. Reporter: After six hours of dread, her jubilant community, celebrating her safe return. For nightline I'm erielle reshef.

