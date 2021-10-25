COVID-19 omicron variant sparks travel bans, indoor mask mandates in NY

The variant was first identified in Botswana and has now been detected in more than 12 countries. It hasn't been found in the U.S. yet, but officials are making changes to prepare.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live