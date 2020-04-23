COVID-19 patient reunites with doctor who helped save her life

Edwina Cain's prognosis looked grim after she went on a ventilator, but she was able to make a surprisingly quick recovery. “The team, they didn’t give up. So I can’t give up,” Cain said.
4:05 | 04/23/20

