Transcript for COVID-19 survivors challenged by recovery as complications of virus linger: Part 2

It's a reunion Aaron has been dreaming about for two months. This whole experience has been so surreal, it's kind of hard to believe until you see so I'm getting excited. After a hard-fought battle against covid-19, his husband is about to be discharged. I met wonderful people while I was in the hospital. All the doctors, nurses, They were like family those seven weeks. They totally, they wanted me to go in a wheelchair, and I was like, no, I need to walk out. This will be my accomplishment. I walked in, but I can walk out. And with the spirit of a fighter, he did just that. Hi! Right into the arms of his husband. I love you so much. What did it feel like to put your arms around Aaron? It's amazing. I felt so lucky to have him as my husband and so in love. I felt wonderful. How are you? It was like you lost your other half for however long and you didn't know if he was going to be back, and you didn't want to let him out of your arms. There's still nights I wake up and roll over in bed and make sure he's okay. You realize how fragile this is and you take it for granted. Thank you so much. You honestly helped me so much. Like you gave me strength to push forward. Every one of you, I really appreciate you. It has been amazing. And honestly, I don't know how I'm going to repay you. Stay down, stay down. Oh, all the kisses. Yes. Bye, guys. Thank you so much. I didn't expect that my first two weeks were not going to be peaceful and relaxing after the hospital. It was challenging. It was courageous walking out the door of the hospital, but that was just the beginning of the rehab. Oh, my god. Welcome home. After weeks in intensive care and rehab, Tetu finally came hope to continue his recovery. I've been here about two and a half weeks now, a lot of ups and downs. Still struggling with challenges. Not just physical but emotional. We have to do this about three times a day. Heart rate, 91 a minute. Your blood pressure shows mild hypertension. That's actually better than it's been, believe it or not. We'll take it. A lot of blurry memories, I have nightmares or flashbacks to near death experiences, now I'm talking to a therapist in regards to that. I want to be here for my kids and my wife, and that's why I fought so hard to be here. I need them as much as they need me. One day at a time, getting a little stronger each day. But just a few weeks ago he went back to visit his care team It was overwhelming seeing all those faces that are there every day, still, still in the trenches very much so. There was real fear that you would have permanent scarring in your lungs. And there's no evidence of that in his recent x-ray. You can see his lung scans when he was sick five months ago to today. What was that like to see the It was scary. Even the doctors are like, wow, how did you come from basically being a whiteout to having clear, normal, healthy lungs now? We're so, so fortunate, but I know his case is very much the exception to the rule. Just talking about it makes you emotional, Amanda. What's going through your mind? It was the hardest three weeks of our lives, and it's just, it was just a lot, you know, he doesn't remember it. So his struggle with it has been different than mine. You were carrying the world on your shoulders. Yeah, it sure seemed like it. Tetu still suffers some complications from his illness, althou far less serious than anyone could have imagined. I still have either nerve pain or circulation pain in my left hand, which is like having constant pins and needles in my arms and tingling in my thighs. How much is that post traumatic stres still with you guys? There was a lot at first, trying to figure out what was real and what was not real. Over time, I'm lot more comfortable with what happened in a sense. Amanda, you were saying in many ways you are still processing, because he didn't have to go through those three weeks. I'm a mess. I mean not day to day, but I definitely have my moments, and I'm going to talk to somebody about that. It's hard on the caregiver. It's a trauma on both of us in different ways, his physical, mine emotional. He spends time getting his strength back and spending precious time with his daughters, but the memory of the brush with death is always in the forefront of his mind. During the three weeks I was sort of out in a coma, I had dreams, and whatever it was, a feeling that I was being buried, like I was dead, and I kept throwing that dead off me saying, I'm not ready to go. For raoul, too, his saga continues. So I still have nerve damage in both hands. I feel like electric shocks down from my elbow to my finger. So my right hand, I can, I don't have much movement. The nerve needs to grow and heal. It's going to take at least 12 months. Yet another goal, one you can be sure raoul will fight to win. With the romantic reward as inspiration. What's the celebration once covid-19's over? Where do you go? What do you do? One of the things that Aaron did for getting me ready for when I woke up, is he had a, he had sent some pictures of us, and he couldn't be there, I knew I was safe. So when I was in icu and I couldn't move and I couldn't speak, there was this picture of us kayaking in Thailand that I

