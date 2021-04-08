Cuomo engaged in pattern of sexual harassment, NY AG report alleges

More
New York Attorney General Letitia James released the 168-page report after a four-month probe into Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s behavior. He denies any allegations of sexual misconduct.
9:02 | 08/04/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cuomo engaged in pattern of sexual harassment, NY AG report alleges

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"9:02","description":"New York Attorney General Letitia James released the 168-page report after a four-month probe into Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s behavior. He denies any allegations of sexual misconduct.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"79257416","title":"Cuomo engaged in pattern of sexual harassment, NY AG report alleges","url":"/Nightline/video/cuomo-engaged-pattern-sexual-harassment-ny-ag-report-79257416"}