Transcript for DC on high-alert as threats expand to all 50 states ahead of Biden’s inauguration

attacks across the country. Shouts of treason piercing the air, an insurrection on full display in this latest video released by the new Yorker. Reporter captured theob rush past security as they climb scaffolding and rush their way into the building. Once inside, the crowd making the case their president sent them to do this. Others scouring the halls, hunting for party leaders, including house speaker Nancy Pelosi and the senate chamber you can see others -- a bizarre prayer led by the so call qanon shaman. Thank you for allowing united States of America to be reborn. Lone capital police officer This is the sacredest place. I'm going to take his chair because Mike pence is a . Leaving an ominous note for vice president pence. Only a matter of time justice is coloradoing. In -- is coming. More than 80 have been rounded up by federal law enforcement. Among them, this person with a stun gun triggered multiple times had turned himself. A report by FBI adding insurrectionists setting up mechanism in advance, making it clear there was planning involved in the riots. New questions over who was involved in organizing the r58 that rally that turned into a riot. President organizing the event for weeks. We're going to walk down to the capitol and we're going to cheer on our brave senators and congress men and women because you'll never take back our country with weakness, you have to show strength, and you have to be strong. Now sources telling ABC news, staffer who's worked on the president's 2020 campaign were involved in the promotion and logistics of the event. Campaign denies any active members of its team were involved in the organization or operation of this event. The president's political organization to warrant hand in hand with the people organizing the rally on January 6th. Those ties, those connections, in terms of both organizing the rally, getting the permits, promoting the rally, those will be undoubtedly looked at in the impeachment trial. Security threats now extend beyond D.C. The FBI has been reporting that there's been threats from every state in the union. Capitol buildings now lined with the National Guard. This is the biggest law enforcement and military presence for an inauguration in U.S. History. Over the weekend thousands of troops deploy to the nation's capitol, there will be 25,000 by inauguration. But officials say they are worried about an insider attack. After some of the people charged in the riot are current or former military, including at least one off-duty national guardsman. The FBI is part of it. The secret service is part of it. Once they are certain that there's no insider threat than that soldier, guardsman or airman is given a credential. The military has had obviously an issue for several years of troops being radicalized in some form or the issue I see is you can't vet 25,000 people in a few days it's not realistic so we'll have to see how it works out. All unfolding under the looming shadow historic second impeachment trial for president trump. What's is clear there's growing rift in the Republican party, contentious divide after ten moving over to impeach. Would need 17 Republicans to vote to convict, unclear if that happens, would be surprising but not impossible. What significant is many Republicans haven't said or ruled out voting to convict him. A post-trump white house is less than 48 hours away. Leaving his 74 million voters to write the next chapter. I'm not too concerned about our party coming back together. I think we'll work it out. We always have. We're a strong party and good people. We'll be fine. Nancy is a staple for Cincinnati politics, and lifelong Republican who feels the events of January 6th leaves an opportunity for growth within or her own party. You describe yourself as a moderate Republican, where do you see yourself now? Do you have a home right now? I do, one president, one incident doesn't change my values and my perspectives and my -- my patriotism. I know the Republican party has some rebuilding to do but the Republican party that I know under duress, under stress, will come together and will move forward. Reporter: We first met Nancy in August, 2019, she was on her way to her first trump rally in Cincinnati. 16 months and two impeachments later -- -- Do you remember last time we spoke I asked what would be your threshold to impeach Donald Trump. If the president skilled somebody. You said the red line would be he would have to murder somebody or then would have to do something super egregious. I guess the red line would be he'd have to murder somebody or there would have to be something super egregious. What say you now. A cop's dead. Our capitol was trashed. I think it's up to people doing the impeaching. No, no, no, no, I'm asking you. You gave me your threshold for impeachment last time. Lawmakers arerying to impeach him for something that is not making sense, what I think I'm hearing, they're saying something he said at the rally sent people to the capitol. What I think where the real issue was is that it was really unfair for the president to give false hope to all these people who put so much trust in him for four years and appreciate what he did and liked his policies it was unfair for him to give them the false hope that by showing up at the capitol that the election would be overturned because that was never going to happen. How would you describe your four years with Donald Trump? It was a roller coaster ride, for sure. Never in my wildest dreams would his presidency would have crashed and burned like this after the election. Do you think Donald Trump based on what has happened Donald Trump should run for president again? I can't imagine he would have the support to run again federally after this. Could you support him moving forward? No. There's so much division. We have got to move forward. We've got to move on and we can't just keep going backwards. We've got to move forward. Today with our nation's capitol on lockdown the country is poised to begin another historic chapter, vice president elect kamala Harris formerly submitting letter of resignation for senate seat as she prepared to get sworn in as first black Asian be and firstwoman to hold seat. Both Harris and Joe Biden took place in service in honor of martin Luther king, Jr. We know the fight Dr. King was engaged in is still a fight in America. Dr. King offered a dream in the midst of America's darkest times, a darkness that made its way to the nation's capitol two Wednesday's ago. This Wednesday will it be a dream deferred or a dream

