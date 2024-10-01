Diddy indictment: How the musician allegedly abused victims for years

Sean "'Diddy" Combs was indicted on charges including sex trafficking and racketeering. Alleged drug-fueled orgies known as "freak offs" lie at the center of the case. He pleaded not guilty.

October 1, 2024

