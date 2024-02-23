Director discusses turning grandmas' quirks into poignant, documentary

Sean Wang, the director of the Oscar-nominated "Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó," talks with Juju Chang about his personal journey bringing the tale of his two energetic grandmothers to the screen.

February 23, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live