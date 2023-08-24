Disbarred attorney Tom Girardi faces prosecutors at mental competency hearing

Attorneys for the 84-year-old, who is accused of swindling $18 million from his clients, argue he's suffering from dementia and not competent to stand trial.

August 24, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live