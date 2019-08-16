Transcript for Disney star Cameron Boyce's parents on how they want their late son remembered

I want him to be remembered. And I want him to be remembered positively and to help people, to continue to help people. We got cheated from all the things he was gonna do. Cameron Boyce was a shining star in Hollywood whose young life would tragically end all too soon. The 20 year old passed away last month after complications from epilepsy. This is, for me, the hardest thing. He was in a place where he was truly happy. I mean, Cameron was always happy. Never a negative thing came out of his mouth. Unh-uh. Never. He won the hearts of tweens all across the country. That seems kind of crazy doesn't it? Acting, dancing and singing his way through some of the Disney channel's biggest hits including "The descendants" trilogy. A natural born entertainer. He choreographed and performed this mesmerizing dance for hozier's music video "Almost sweet music." He had millions of fans, all over the world. But to Libby and Victor Boyce, Cameron will forever be their baby boy. We were extremely, extremely close. He's who I would go to for things. He was, you know, truly one of the loves of my life. And he always will be. How are you doing right now? We're hangin' in there. We have rough days. And we have some moments where, you know, we're celebrating his life and just thinking about what an amazing 20 years we had. Today Cameron's parents are speaking for the first time since their son's sudden passing. There's nothing -- nothing like this in the world that you could ever prepare for. It's really sinking in that he's never gonna walk in the door. I've been havin' dreams about him, like, every night. Last night, I had another one about him. And I was thinking, "Oh, wow. He's -- he's here." And then I woke up. And, of course, he's not. And so, it's been really bad. Reporter: Cameron passed away in his sleep on July 6th. The Los Angeles coroner determined the cause as sudden unexpected death in epilepsy. The night he passed away, we were out to dinner with him just hours before. It was a completely normal, beautiful family night out to dinner. There was no indication that anything was wrong. I mean there was no way to know in hours my son would be dead. Like, it was just staggeringly crazy and horrible. And we were texting that night. And somewhere between the last text he sent me and the morning, he was gone. Yeah. Which is just, you know, it -- it's not clich to say you never know. You never know. You never know. It's -- it's not clich to say. Cameron had been diagnosed with epilepsy when he was 17 years old. But he hadn't had a seizure for more than a year before his death. He only ever had five seizures. And the fifth one is what is the one that he died from. Was he receiving treatment? He was on medication, for one. But they did all kinda S -- scans on his brain. There was nothing that showed that there was a problem. And he only ever had seizures while he slept. He never had one while he was awake. If I ever thought that he could die from a seizure, I would have never let him out of my sight, which would have been awful for him. In your quiet moments, and you think of your son, what's the first thing that comes to mind? Replaying his birth, replaying his steps -- his first steps, riding a bike, plays and shows. My mind is just Goin' crazy with all kinds of memories. Memories that began in Los Angeles, where Cameron and his younger sister Maya were born and raised. What kind of child was he growing up? He was amazing. He was always -- extremely wise. Just the kindest, sweetest human you could possibly meet ever. Reporter: Like when he paid homage to his grandmother in 2016. My grandma is one of the China 12. The Clinton 12 was the first group of black students to be integrated into an all-white high school in Clinton, tn. And my Nana was one of the Clinton 12. I've heard time and time again that he was an old soul. He used to say to me, "Share your wisdom, mom. Share your wisdom with me." Which -- Who says that? Who says that as a kid? And he would take it in. And you would see him implement the things we shared with him. But Cameron discovered his love for the stage all on his own. When did you know you had a little performer on your hands? Oh, that's easy -- preschool. He's, like, four. And they were gonna give a show. All the kids are in a row. And they're standing. And they're -- they're doing their thing. And Cameron is killing it. And to the point where eventually all the kids kind of just stopped and they just watched him. After booking national commercials for companies like burger king and music videos for headlining bands like panic at the disco, Cameron hit the big screen. His first major role at just 11 years old, portraying Adam Sandler's son in the 2010 comedy "Grown ups." He also landed a role on the Disney channel hit "Jesse." It wasn't long before he caught the attention of "High school musical" director and emmy-winning choreographer Kenny Ortega. He had this incredible talent and ability and -- and that there was just something so delightful and exciting about him. You know? Even when he was standing still. Ortega cast him in his breakout role as cruella devil's son Carlos in the descendants trilogy. To have been exposed to it as young as he was and to not have any missteps. You don't hear that often with child actors. And that's what a lot of people would tell us. People that worked on sets, people you know, behind the scenes, would always tell me, "Man, your son is not like other kids" everywhere we went. Every set he worked on, everyone really, really loved him and enjoyed him. But in 2015, shortly after "The descendants" premiered Cameron suffered his first seizure. That was an ambulance ride. Went to the hospital. And then we went to see a specialist. He says, "A lot of people have a seizure. And then -- and never have another one again. And so, we're -- we're hopin' for that." 'Cause they didn't see anything wrong with his brain. So, a whole year went by and nothing happened. And then had another one. And then it was like, "Okay, does he have epilepsy?" What do you want to make people aware in particular -- Well -- Do you think? They don't know a lot about it. There's not enough information about it. And the other thing that has been striking to me is how many people have come up and said, "My son has epilepsy. And now they're scared. This was very rare. We have come to learn that having a cardiac arrest when you have epilepsy in -- is not a seizure -- is not -- it's very rare. So, I want people to know that. And I want to bring attention to this illness in terms of what they do know. Since Cameron's passing, his parents have set up the Cameron Boyce foundation to help raise more awareness about epilepsy and other causes Cameron was passionate about like ending gun violence and the global water crisis, for which he was honored by the thirst project. What you leave should be bigger than you. And I really believe that. We want to continue his legacy. We want to honor him. We want to do all the things that he wanted to do, since he can't do them. We're now his voice. You know, I can never fill my son's shoes, ever. But we're gonna try to continue his legacy as best we can. Because it's just too important to just let it die. His extended family, "Descendants" co-stars are also picking up the torch. He was truly committed to the young men and women who looked up to him. So we are committed as "The descendants family," as cam's family to continue his voice. He was the person you'd always ask for, like, if you needed to talk to somebody. He was always there. And he was that person for everybody. If we could all be more like Cameron, even ten percent, I think we would all be better happens. Everybody -- His sister said that he was sunlight wearing shoes. And I think that's the most perfect description of who Cameron was. That radiance lives on forever in videos like this. It was snowing out. And he was joyful in the snow. And he just was dancing through it. I love that because it's him. And that's what he emanated where he went and whoever he talked to and whatever he did. It wasn't a performance. It was just, "Oh, it's snowing. And I love it. And I'm happy." It says a lot about him. Yeah. He was all about not being cookie cutter and creativity and joy. No labels. He was just a human being. No labels. Reporter: Didn't fit in. He stood out. He did.

