{"id":55712282,"title":"Diver jumps off giant iceberg into frigid Antarctic waters","duration":"1:25","description":"Orlando Duque, who won the 2009 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, journeyed for 31 days to complete the dive.","url":"/Nightline/video/diver-jumps-off-giant-iceberg-frigid-antarctic-waters-55712282","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}