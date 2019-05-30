Transcript for DJ Khaled on how his life changed after son Asahd's birth: 'I breathe different'

Hey, boy. Reporter: Moments like this never get old for dj khaled. Surprising a classroom full of kids in Brooklyn, wife and son in tow. Y'all are the next Obamas, Michelle Obamas, teachers and doctors. Reporter: Part of his we the best foundation is sharing keys to success with aspiring musicians. Whatever you've got your mind set to do and be, I promise you, it's definitely possible. Reporter: The larger than life mogul who is behind some of the decade's biggest summertime anthems, classics like "All I do is win." "I'm the one", featuring Justin Bieber, and "Wild thoughts", alongside Rihanna. And now once again, khaled is bringing new music royalty to a new album. From cardi B to Travis Scott. Make my heart race and the late nipsey hussle. Wife Nicole and their 2-year-old son. The last time we linked up with you you just had a son. Yeah. Reporter: How has life changed from that? My son showed me what real love is. It's the purest, the holiest and the most incredible love I've ever experienced in my life. Being a father to me now is like the highest album. That's why I named my album father masaud. This album is my best body of work. Not only did I go all out, this is my 11th album. If you get past ten -- Reporter: You're doing some things. Yes, you're doing some things. I'm blessed to work with great artists, but I'm also blessed to pull the greatest of the great from the artists. Reporter: How do you do that? Energy, ideas, being a winners like to work with winners. You know, working with me is something every artist know, I'm going to hit the home run. I'm going to score the touchdown, I'm going to slam dunk it. Reporter: There's a lot of trust that's been built in. A lot of trust. Reporter: It's that trust that has made him a grammy nominee, and a red carpet staple. You still get a little starstruck around Beyonce and Rihanna, is that true? 100%, very true. Beyonce, there's a few words I say, thank you, I appreciate you and how fast can I go in the corner. Reporter: Khaled has become one of the most visible artists not just through music but by harnessing social media to build the brand. You came in here snappin', man. Yeah. Reporter: Any idea it would become what it has become? No. I definitely didn't plan it. It's just me being myself. Me being khaled, me being who I am. Let me show you my office where a lot of beautiful personal photos of the family. My son, myself, me and Jay Z. Reporter: He gave us a tour of his home, a museum of pop music memorabilia. Carlos santana gave me this guitar. Reporter: All of this is an a world away from his humble beginnings. He was born to Palestinian parents in New Orleans with big dreams and the patience to achieve them. How do you instill the same kind of qualities in your son that you've learned through this process, through this struggle? Obviously, he's not going to grow up the same way you grew up. He's going to grow up the way I feel he need to grow up, meaning as in energy wise. And I'm teaching him, when he gets older how hard mommy and daddy work. The same way I was raised. My mom and dad raised me at their work, but they loved me so much, when I grew up, I knew what it was to work hard. I knew what it was to be a young man early. This is my personal story. Reporter: I want to talk about the process. When I listen to one of your tracks and hear it all come together, I'm like, where did this start from? It starts for me with the production, making sure I'm in love with the production of the music part, with no lyrics yet, just music. You know, ideas, like "Wild thoughts." That's an idea. I want to be your baby, baby, baby For me to come up and say hey, I should flip this classic, how am I going to flip a classic and make it a classic. Reporter: For the first time, baby Assad is now part of the process, at just 2 years old, he's named the executive producer on the project. And Assad will help you kind of figure that out? He'll know the hits. He'll come in here, Bob his head, smile, put his hands up. Reporter: Does it still touch you when someone says not only that they look up to you but that you've had a positive impact? Oh, man, so beautiful, man. I immediately tell them god is great. And if I could help you inspire, motivate through my actions, thank you. But I want to let you know that you inspire me as well. Give dad a kiss. Reporter: Back at that school in Brooklyn, it's clear opportunity is a hand dj khaled is intent on impressing, leaving impression on his young son. I love them. That's what I'm about. I'm about the young world. The young world is the future. So it's important for me to lead with love so they can be inspired with love so they can spread more love. Reporter: For "Nightline,"

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.