Transcript for DNC Night 2: Biden reaches delegate count to be Dem presidential candidate

Tonight, the candidate himself, Joe Biden making a surprise appearance, rounding out a virtual night of fanfare, including from both sides of the aisle. For day two of the DNC we go to Terry Moran. The highlight, what had to be a roll call. How do you do did virtually, like a zoom meeting. Marianne Williamson saying it was like binge watching a Marriott commercial. Full of reality, different from the slightly-drunken calling out of states. More substantively. I think this was a night where it was the past of the democratic party, the past that built Joe Biden. We heard from Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter, from John Kerry, from Colin Powell, who has supported the last several democratic candidates and then to to hear from Jill Biden. Being in the classroom as she was, I thought was a very effective touch. For Alexandria ocasio-cortez, what she did with her one minute was very interesting to me. She's this young, bright woman, pushing the party left ward, and she chose the most traditional political backdrop, the flags, looking right at the camera, a real establishment picture. One question that haunts this convention, and it has to, is Joe Biden's age. The president is obviously going to make an issue of it, but I think most voters looking at a man of his age are going to take a close look at him. Every time he's on-screen, people are going to look, to see does he have what it takes as far as the presidency is concerned. Day two, this zoom convention, more Caris matic than a Marriott commercial. And now those who lend support to Joe Biden. Celebration at Biden headquarters. The candidate rejoicing as he crosses the number of delegates needed to clench the democratic nomination for president. Well thank you very, very much. From the bottom of my heart, thank you all. It means the world to me and my family, and I'll see you on Thursday. The great state of Alabama casts 52 votes for our next president. Go Biden! For the first time in the modern era, the roll call across America coming from representatives actually in their home states, instead of the convention hall. In a spirit of good trouble, Georgia casts other 117 votes for our next president. Coming to you from the homeland of our ancestors. The old guard ushering in the new guard. Now Joe's committed to building America back again. The DNC blending generations. This nation belongs to all of us. And in every election, we choose how we will create a more perfect union. In a first, instead of just one new voice, the DNC highlighting 17 rising stars. We are in this to win for America. So let's get it done. Night two's big theme, leadership. The party tapping two men who led the nation through the '70s and the '90s. Presidents Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter. Joe has the experience, character and decency to bring us together and restore America's greatness. It's trump's "Us against them." It's a clear choice. The future of our country is riding on it. His message of unity playing just before the new leader of the so-called squad took the mic. Congresswoman Alexandria ocasio-cortez. Good evening. The Democrats trying to hammer home the message of

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.