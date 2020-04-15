Transcript for How Dr. Anthony Fauci came to be the trusted infectious disease expert he is today

I don't want to put words in Anthony's mouth by the way, and I like him. Today I walk in and hear I'm going to fire him. I'm not going fire him, I think he's a wonderful guy. Dr. Anthony Fauci, a veteran of health crises, now embroiled in a political drama, the #fire Fauci over the weekend, fueling speculation about the president's trust in the doctor. Why fire Fauci? I retweeted somebody. Doesn't matter. President trump trying to squash rumors and conspiracies. No, I like him. I think he's terrific. For more than 30 years, Fauci has been the voice America looks to for a simple explanation of the scientific facts. Unafraid to deliver a reality check to both officials and Americans. I served six presidents and have never done anything but tell the exact scientific evidence and made policy recommendations, based on the science and the evidence. Now he's the most visible medical expert in the latest crisis, appearing in hundreds of TV and radio interviews. His stature as an expert in infectious diseases began in 1984 as a new and mysterious infection, hiv-aids. Clearly the way to disseminate scientific information is to do it through the scientific channel. This can be transmitted, this virus, by heterosexual contact from women to men, as well as from men to women. President Reagan for years refused to acknowledge the disease. The way Tony Fauci stepped forward as a 30-something scientist, this isn't immoral, this is a disease. Let's treat it that way. And the compassion and courage that it took at that time to step forward and say we have to address this public health issue of hiv-aids. You know, it was heroic. Fauci's assistant at the time, Dr. Margaret hamber. He made us rethink how we do rigorous research, that we can do it in response to the needs of patients and urgency of the situation. Dr. Nelson Michael also met Fauci around the same time. Great leaders are humble but bold. That was definitely him. He says he brings his manner to the way he briefs the country. We grew up in the era where diagnostics weren't that good, we watched patients die, patients that we had become quite bonded to. We've lived through tough times. I've equated that to he and I being like combat veterans. His work later recognized with the presidential medal of freedom. In the midst of the bird flu in 2006, he joined scientists concerned that a global pandemic was on the horde. I think ordinary Americans should be doing exactly what they're doing. Observing, paying attention to what's going on. Terry Moran spoke with Fauci, who was already fearing a virus could mutate into something that could be transmitted through close contact. He was saying at that time, at some point, we're going to get the big one. We're going to get a virus loose in the world that cannot be contained, and he was urging president after president to prepare for it. Then when ebola struck in 2016, Fauci wasn't just a voice at the podium. Thank you very much to the doctors and nurses. But also donned his white coat, treating patients stricken with the virus like nurse Nina Pham. He has his arm around her, saying she is no long are a threat to you or the community. She is a human being. She can't give you ebola Dr. Fauci has been sounding the alarm for weeks. The issue now with this is there are a lot of unknowns. Then thrust into a higher profile role as a member of the white house task force. America's top expert on that subject. The nation's top doctor on infectious disease, Dr. Fauch E. His relationship with the president has been put under a microscope. There's this cottage industry on the right that portrays him as an anti-Trump figure. It's really strange. But it has serious consequences. There have been threats on Dr. Fauci, and they've had to provide security for him, something very unusual for a doctor toiling away at nih, Scrutinized even more after an interview with CNN Sunday on which he was asked to speculate on measures that could have been taken early. You could logically say that if you started mitigation earlier you could have saved lives, but there was a lot of push back about shutting things down back then. Then the president retweeted that message with the #fire Fauci. Yesterday Fauci seemed to backtrack comes from the interview. The first and only time that Dr. Birx and I went in and formally made a recommendation to the president to actually have a, quote, shutdown, the president listened to the recommendation. With one poll showing 78% of participants approve of his performance compared to the 46% approval of the president. He has a way of making it understandable to anybody listening with grace and dignity. This is a moment when we need him. We need his energy and commitment. And certainly, those of us who've had the opportunity to work with him are grateful.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.