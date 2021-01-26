Transcript for Dr. Fauci on new COVID-19 travel restrictions, working with Trump

One year to the pandemic there's a new administration, a new assess isn't over what America got right and wrong. Center stage from the start, Dr. Anthony Fauci, here's ABC's linsey Davis. As you know, many Americans just want to know when are thing going to be normal again? I think there will be a strong turn towards a degree of normality. I don't think it's going to be absolutely the way it was months before we even knew about covid-19. I don't think it's going to be anything like it is right now. From coast-to-coast, mass vaccinations sites are on the way as the U.S. Desperately tries to get a grip on the coronavirus pandemic and presenting new challenges or concerns over rapidly-spreading strains of covid-19 in the United States, now in 26 states, believed to be more contagious. Dr. Anthony Fauci chief medical advisor to the president and veteran believes the vaccines will be effective against the new strains as long as we remain cautious. The new strains it appears thus far the South Africa strain is not in the U.S. Given how contagious uk strain is do the Americans need to be in the same mindset we were in in March to try to stay home to avoid new contagious variants. It's about according to the estimates of the people in the uk about twice as transmissible and maybe increase in its vrks irulen C E or ability to cause serious disease and whenever you have that you need to double down on public health measures which we should be doing anyway. Physical distancing. Uniform wearing of masks. Avoiding congregate settings, particularly indoors, doing things weather-permitted. As much outdoors as possible. And watching hands vary frequently. If everyone uniformly did that regardless of the mutant involved we'd be much better off. The Biden administration is now reimburse posing the travel ban for Brazil, uk, Ireland and 26 countries across Europe and restricting travel from south afri banning non-u.s. Citizens from entering the United States and starting tomorrow all international airline passengers must show proof of a necessary test before boarding a men to the U.S. But vaccine shortages remain a problem. What needs to be done to smooth out the process between the federal government and the states and American arms? There was an inconsistent partnership between the federal government and the states, I mean, on the one hand, you don't want federal government to do it all, you also don't want to just leave the states on their own to say, here you go, here satisfies the vaccine, go ahead and do what you need. You got to have a steady flow of material. You got it have communication. You have to have coordination and cooperation. Dr. Fauci also shared the difficulties of working with the trump administration. Now in a wide-ranging interview with the "New York Times" you talked about in the heart of the pandemic the president asked you to be more what was it like and how difficult was it to feel like you were on the sidelines unable to speak up honestly about the reality was. Well, I did speak up honestly about what the reality was, and that likely is one of the things that put me on the sideline. It didn't give me any great pleasure in contradicting the president of the United States, I have a great deal of respect for the presidency but there's a time you hear things that are not reality, not in accordance with what is actually going on, at that point, in order to maintain my integrity as well as the good of the American public I had to say no, I'm sorry, a disagree, we are not turning the corner, things are not as good as you're saying it is. As you know, when I did that, for one reason or another, I was not able to be as public as possible because I was not let out to the press. His family also received multiple death threats, one incident requiring the FBI in his home. At one point you opened a envelope and white powder popped out at you what happy birthdayed what happened next. This is my life strange as it seems to people, harassment and threats to my life doesn't bother me at all. I'm more concerned with the impact on my children. With regard to the day I innocently and probably stupidly opened a letter and the powder came all over my face and chest and shirt, I said there's one of three possibilities here, either it's a hoax, it's anthrax, which would mean I would have to go accept operate for a month or two, or it's ricein which means I'm a dead duck no matter what I do. So it was terrible. But the most negative part of the entire experience was it frightened the heck out of my children when they found out about it. Of course. My wife too. I decided I'm doing something that might be dangerous, that's it, I chose it, my not chose that -- did not choose that. If you are able to reflect back on this crazy past year what would you say would be your biggest mistake, or beyond that if you could have a mulligan and do something over what would it Very likely it would have been early, early on to really try to get as much information about the fact this virus could be spread by people without symptoms. We did not know that then. I wish I had known it earlier than I knew it. Because if I did there would have likely been differences and more stringent recommendations. The CDC reports just under 21 million doses have been administered out of 41 million distributed. In response to the crisis the Biden administration promised 100 million doses will be administered in the first 100 There are some areas of the country where there's vaccine lying around and not going into people's arms. I just got off the phone with a city and state in which they have so many more people lined up want to get vaccinated and they don't have vaccine so that kind of dichotomy and disparity is something we really need to address, find out how to fix it and fix it.

