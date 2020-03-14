Transcript for Dr. Jen Ashton answers viewers' questions about coronavirus

It's been a week of extraordinary covid-19 developments. Right now we're joined by Dr. Jen Ashton to answer your questions, but first, president trump declared a national emergency today. What does it allow hospitals now to begin to do? That was huge, Byron. Because what that enables them to do is activate emergency preparedness plans. So that is extensive plans that lets them mobilize and secure and start executing staff, space, supplies and systems response to something that is likely going to result in an overburdening of our health system. So things like calling in retired doctors, retired nurses, maybe activating some military reserve as volunteers for staff, in terms of space. Looking at areas in the hospital that could be converted to patient units. You know, beds placed there. Also they're going to be looking at their discharge plan. Something called reverse triage. Taking patients stable enough to be discharged from the hospital to other types of facilities so they can clear space for patients who may be sick with covid-19. The list goes on and on and on. And we should note it's unclear what the U.S. Crisis care capacity is in this country. So now, these hospitals locally, regionally are really going to start putting their plans into action. Hopefully we never have to figure out what capacity is. First question, if coronavirus attacks a weak immune system, how does a basketball player and Tom Hanks get it? What's important is that while we know older people or patients with preexisting medical conditions are at higher risk that does not mean we won't see some young healthy people diagnosed with it, and unfortunately, it doesn't mean we won't see some of those younger aged groups hospitalized. We're seeing people in New York in their 30s and 40s being hospitalized. When a person survives covid-19, do they become immune? Or could that person become ill with it again? That's a great question. We know there are at least two strains of this covid-19. You can be infected twice, not at the same time, but once you're exposed to one strain you are immune to that strain, but there are other strains circulating and we need to know more data to understand that better. Can you explain how the covid-19 test works? Because it can be a derivative of another virus and may not be covid-19. There are other strains of coronaviruses that affect animals, other strains that affect humans. When they come in to a hospital setting, let's say with symptoms or exposure or travel, the first thing they will be tested for is influenza, then a slough of respiratory viral pathogens of which another strain of coronavirus is part of it. Parainfluenza. If all of those come up negative, then they are tested for this novel coronavirus or covid-19. Here's a question I've been wanting to ask you all week. How are you doing? You've been the rock for this network. How are you doing and what are you doing to take care of yourself. Thank you, Byron. There are many people at home having to be the rock of their you're our rock. So what are you doing? Thank you for asking by the way. And I've heard from a lot of followers on Instagram and social media. First of all, sleep. I know that is the backbone. So I make sure I am getting seven hours a night, which is basically all I'm getting. I try to get a little meditation in during the day and a little bit of exercise. That helps me keep mentally and physically strong. And my kids know how hard I'm working. They're trying to stay strong ll. But I think ultimately, we're going to very quickly know someone this affects personally, so I'm trying to set myself up to be as physically strong as I can in case that person is me. But thank you for your kind words, and I appreciate everyone's concern. Grateful for you and your wisdom. Thank you so much. All right. Keep tweeting your questions with #asknightline. And next the healing power

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.