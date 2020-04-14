Transcript for Dr. Jen Ashton on the importance of COVID-19 antibody tests moving forward

So is it back to business or backtracking on covid-19? What role does widespread testing play for restarting the economy? Earlier today I spoke to ABC news contributor and former homeland security adviser to president trump Tom Bossert. And ABC chief medical correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton. Thanks to both for join us. Jen, let me start with you. It's been more than a month since president trump said anyone who wants a Fess can get a test. Yet we keep hearing widespread complaints from sick people who are still unable to get tested or are waiting days for results. Why is it so important for nationwide consistent testing to be quick? So many reasons, juju. First, we need to get rapid results, meaning within five or 15 minutes so, we can go through the basic first steps with an infectious disease outbreak. We need to be able to detect, diagnose, isolate, and treat people who test positive. We also know based on new data that's just come out of Iceland where because they have such a small country they're testing basically anyone who wants to get tested. That now as high as 50%, half of people who test positive, may show no symptoms at all. So we also need to be able to test a lot of people in order to track silent transmission and know where this virus is. That has a lot of implications. Tom, the U.S. Lost weeks of precious time getting testing up and running compared to other countries like Germany and south Korea, which allowed them to contact trace. What lessons can we learn from those other countries and how do we make up for that lost time? I think the biggest lesson there is we don't want to repeat the same mistake twice. We have to come up with a plan that allows us to use those tests on people that may be symptomatic but don't feel really that bad. So the idea of changing the standard, to Dr. Jen's point of who gets the test, will help us improvise to make unfor the scarcity of tests we're seeing and this competing need to get back to work. And Jen week, seeing a number of major studies being launched on antibody testing in the U.S. Does the presence of antibodies mean you're definitely immune, and how long might that immunity last? Because there are now some reports that people are test positive twice. Exactly. And we have to remember, this virus is barely four months old, so we're still learning a lot about it in real time. And we're extrapolating a lot based on what we know from other coronaviruses. So in general, those antibodies when we're exposed to an infection tell us kind of three -- a few more categories of people. It tells us who's susceptible, who may be actively infected. You sometimes can tell that with antibody tests. And who has recovered. But what we don't know with this particular virus is when those antibodies show up, how long they last, and how powerful they are or even if they convey any degree of immune protection against that virus down the road. Tom, beyond testing for the virus the fda has approved a company to roll out antibody tests, and we know how crucial that is, to see if people have been exposed to covid. But how crucial is knowing antibody status as a road map for getting back to business? We won't have perfect knowledge, but we're going to have to make decisions. We can't wait for that perfect knowledge. That's kind of the mistake we made the first time. So to Dr. Jen's point, we're taking the lessons of history, we're assuming with a high degree of credibility and a lot of doctors that have studied this, that people that have been exposed and who have recovered are going to have some degree of immunity. Tom, everyone is understandably wanting to get back to business. Governors are saying they're forming regional alliances to discuss how and when to do that. Even Dr. Fauci has talked about a rolling re-entry, which could start as early as next month, saying these immunity cards, proving you've already had covid might have been able to get us up and running. How realistic is that, given how unreliable our testing has been? Yeah, I think the first thing to focus on there, though, is that there's regional formations of groups and there's a rolling set of conditions. One of the things the president has said is he needs to change his messaging on is he's going to make some big decision as if it's a binary light switch that's either on or off. We're going to see people come back in different regions based on different conditions. So the answer to your question, then, chases based on where you are and what the test results are in your region and what those conditions of risk acceptability and risk -- willingness to take risk your leaders might have. And I think the medical science community right now and Dr. Jen and others are working on, this are trying to put out those conditions. That would be reasonable risks for us all to take. Tom, you talk about regional differences and Dr. Jen, I'd be curious for your thoughts. President trump suggested that widespread testing isn't necessary. If you go to Iowa, quote, Nebraska, there are big differences, lots of land, you don't need testing there. Well, we don't know. And we don't know until we start testing. And we have to be able to prioritize care and resources based on those testing results. And sometimes the more rural locations are actually those with the highest-risk medical they have less access to medical care. They live farther away from testing or treatment facilities. And so right now we're not at the point yet where we can just use the map of the United States to dictate who gets tested and when. Dr. Jen Ashton, Tom Bossert, thank you both so much for your insights. Thanks, juju. Thank you.

