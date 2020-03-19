Dr. Jennifer Ashton on self-care during the coronavirus pandemic: Part 2

More
Ashton, ABC News' chief medical correspondent, answers viewers’ questions about anxiety and self-isolating as coronavirus continues to spread across the United States.
3:40 | 03/19/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dr. Jennifer Ashton on self-care during the coronavirus pandemic: Part 2

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:40","description":"Ashton, ABC News' chief medical correspondent, answers viewers’ questions about anxiety and self-isolating as coronavirus continues to spread across the United States.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"69680769","title":"Dr. Jennifer Ashton on self-care during the coronavirus pandemic: Part 2","url":"/Nightline/video/dr-jennifer-ashton-care-coronavirus-pandemic-part-69680769"}