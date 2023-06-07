Elliot Page opens up about new memoir on coming out as trans

The actor spoke to ABC News in an exclusive broadcast interview that includes audio excerpts from his new book, "Pageboy: A Memoir."

June 7, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live