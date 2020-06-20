Emmett Till's cousin says she considers George Floyd's death a modern-day lynching

Till was just 14 years old in 1955 when he was brutally murdered for allegedly flirting with a white woman inside her family’s grocery store. Today, federal anti-lynching laws still don’t exist.
6:31 | 06/20/20

