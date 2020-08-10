Transcript for 'Erasing the hate': A woman's path to covering up her hateful tattoo

I was so indoctrinated I was I was I was very brain watched the area where. I am from is really really small. And unfortunately. As hard it is as it is to admit. I got. Some of those opinions early on. So it weighs very. Acceptable. To who believe. That. African Americans are just. Lower. Than white people that gay people are. An abomination. Immigrants aren't welcome. Tell me when you've got this tattooed. I would its 1718. It's an iron cross you said it's similar to a swastika. Sure like when you looking neo Nazis today. And they my had a swastika tattoo they might have those two lightning bolts tack Tuesday might have an iron cross this cross. Did you know what it represented and when did you find out all about all that. I was fully aware of the connotations. When I god it. I just had a friend who say you know I I I'm doing tattoos and sounds like yeah I certainly won't line. It's one of the stupidest thing than ever done. And I just can't pick out a pattern and it wasn't intentional. It felt wasn't for me a brand on my body you know I hate everybody different from me it wasn't a brand on my body some some. The form of a swastika. However I was aware of what people could take away from it enacted bother me. That's a problem so you got that cross and end some time past. Then what. Well I wasn't sorry for it four hour a couple of years. But unfortunately. I do hacked to admit it for whatever reason it took me especially long time to mature. I'm new to run oak when I was twenty. And what prompted that was this same. Saying your responsible. Choices that I had been making up until that point. Using drugs. Not holding a job not going to school not doing the important thing is to set myself up for success in my future. And now. Really I I I woke up 1 morning in and had a genuine epiphany. Did you have people in your life who you match when you moved to Roanoke who after meeting with them. Made you more concerned about getting it removed. Yes. It it yes but it was in real heat small portions. Says it was almost a noticeable. Explain that today in really small doses so. One son of two around now end started to mature personally. Making better choices from myself. It wasn't one. Specific fee the day she changed my thought process. It was. In the making for very long time not just wit. Though white on black tension it. Is in our society right now by. Homosexuals. Muslims immigrants Indians. You know people of all cultures and belief systems. Any. A lot of it are so again was getting some distance. From those negative influences. And getting an opportunity. To sort of think for myself and make up my own mind. What was on your mind on the way to the tattoo shop when he opted. My best friend. She's Jewish. And I don't love. You know being. This center of attention I don't love being on camera. I never done a play I've never sang karaoke so when they rocked this opportunity to me I do not want to do it. And the reason that I didn't do it was because I've owed this to the people that Abbott and see this to friends that. It's not mistakes you make. It's how you recover from. Thank you so much for. I saw bit you know the U where. This that your black and it I didn't have immediate feelings of gotta gotta admit this to black ad. It it is almost. I'm happy to speak directly to the people that I have offended. So thank U for not taking immediate judgment. I've been wanting to get it covered up for a long time. And I'm just perusing FaceBook during the lockdown and a friend of mine shared way. This tax to parlay a parlor a record prices. Campaign. You know erase that eight. And only act to do is make a donation towards black lives mattered movements and it was I'm assuming more painful than the original. Yes. One because you're going over scar tissue into because so much larger. My god. I almost quit. I did I almost quit. I chose a lizard that notes that could any meaning behind it. Yes. My sister past delaying. A couple years ago and she and I were very very close. She was a really big fan of the doors and Jim Morrison. And Jim Morrison used to call himself the lizard king. And when you look at it and you saw it and of course it's still healing. What does that moment. I'll what a relief. Let a relieved. I could do right by my best friends. She does that's there added in the it's it's very literally he racing that hate. I have to live every day wits with the deals. Being brought up racists. And you can make strides. Socially. Be nice to your neighbor mentally. You know hey don't make that Syria tag. But when it's physically and you you know you're able to see that washed away from your body. It that's that's or are really. It's almost it's it's it's almost like being baptized you know it's just totally taken away so it's. It's it's also. It was cathartic and next great. But it really is looking an air. And having to take responsibility for yourself. Yeah what do you say to other people out there news. Who might have something like that on that minute and is this. Watching this. I would say that it's it is certainly unfortunate. Dat you had this tattoo. By. That does not set the tone for your life. You're behavior dies. In the waiting to interact with people. Dies. Says this doesn't act to. Control. Your life. And needs. It's OK to say you were wrong.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.