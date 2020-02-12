Transcript for New excitement in Wales after Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney buy underdog soccer team

Reporter: Hollywood heartthrob Ryan Reynolds has a lot of titles to his name. Actor, best known for playing marvel anti-hero deadpool. Husband to Blake lively. Now a new title, co-owner of one of the uk's worst soccer teams, the rexham football club in north Wales. While they may be losers on the field, they are always winners with their fans. To lots of people, it's going to sound hyperbolic, it is their life. Reporter: Reynolds and Ryan mclainny from "It's always sunny in Philadelphia" decided to buy the team together. They saw a chance to buy a team and a town that's been down for decades. We believe it's a team that's a sleeping giant. You know, you have a wonderful and incredibly storied history. We're honored and humbled that you're even considering and I personally see a really bright future together. And I hope you all feel the same. Reporter: Ryan and rob can't make it here just yet because of travel restrictions, but don't worry, we brought their spirit with us to help you picture it. Whoo-hoo, yes, yes! Reporter: Hollywood stars, former industrial town just across the border into Wales 40 minutes from Liverpool. The team, the third-oldest football club in the world. With some moments of glory in E past. But few and far between in recent years. Despite the losses, thousands still show up for every game. I think one thing this place does like, a lot of working-class fans come together in difficult time sdplrts when the team almost went bankrupt nine years ago, it was the fans who came to their rescue, some locals pulling together their life savings to raise enough money to buy the team. This year, another challenge. This season has been so tough because of covid. Some of the players have had the virus. They've had to reschedule games. One included. Normally these stands are absolutely packed with fans. But both players and fans say that this new ownership is exactly the hope they need. Ryan and rob set up a video call to win over that 2,000-plus-strong group of fans that now own the team. We're guardians of this great football club. Spencer Harris, team director, and one of many volunteers W run the club, says day one he knew Ryan and rob were serious. One of the very first things that they said to me was, we're big sports fans, we know how to run businesses. What we don't know is football. And that gives you a lot of confidence when you're talking to people who are humble enough to say, I don't know. Reporter: They were also E the team sponsor. Try evort Williams trailers. Britain's leading trailer manufacturer for over 60 years. Reporter: It all worked. The fans voted 98% in favor of their new famous owners. It's just incredible. A real boost for the community in a time we most need it. Reporter: A former mining town, rexham was struggling economically even before covid A lot of shops had closed. A lot of empty premises. If this club does well, the town will do well. The two are inextricably linked. Are you going to get season tickets because of Ryan and rob coming in as new owners? Yeah, we wouldn't have got them otherwise. Of course it's got to be about Ryan and rob, yeah. Reporter: For now the town is focused on this season. Do you have any message for Ryan and rob? Buckle up, it's going to get emotional. They'll certainly be welcome with open arms. They won't have to buy a beer,

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.