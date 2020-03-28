Transcript for ‘I was in… excruciating pain’ A growing number of younger COVID-19 patients: Part 1

Who would have thought that something as simple as talking would be this difficult? Just last week, terrica parks thought she was moments away from life. Because it felt like I was using all the energy I had to stay alive. I felt my body was shutting You literally thought were you going to die? Yes, ma'am, I started living through all the pictures of my husband and kids. She swiped through her phone, one last glimpse, she thought of her children, harmony and Ethan. I thought about not being able to see my kids graduate and them growing out without a mother, because I lost my mom. And I just laid there and I cried. Terrica is part of a growing number of young people battling covid-19 from state to state. Colorado all the way to Georgia. Just because you think you may be young and not get sick, doesn't mean that's true. It's a rising chorus of voices. The coronavirus is a real thing. The coronavirus is very much real. Urging young people not only to do their part with social distance. Appreciate your commitment to protecting the masses. What we are starting to see is that there are some people who are younger, people your age, young, healthy, vigorous, who don't have any underlying conditions who are getting seriously ill. Warning them this virus does not discrim Nate. Earlier their month, 40% of cases in the hospital were between the ages of 20 and 54. It's unclear had preexisting conditions, but covid-19 is more dangerous in older patients, as 80% of deaths are adults over the age of 65. Tonight we show you the outliers. The young people like 28-year-old terrica. For the young mother, to began two weeks ago in her hometown of Albany, Georgia. For you, this started in church. I was in church on the 10th. And on the 14th, I started to feel weird. I thought maybe I had a stomach flu. You will stomach issues? Yes, ma'am, I was very nauseated, couldn't keep my food down. Later I developed a fever. How high did the fever spike? 102.6. When did it occur to you that oh, my goodness, I might have covid-19? I got a call from someone at the church. Someone at the church tested positive for covid-19. As an asthma sufferer, she knew it could make it much worse. They swabbed me. The result came back. I was at home. I continued to vomit, vomiting blood. I was in a fetal position. In excruciating pain around I remember texting my husband saying I can't fight anymore. But her husband determined this day would not be her last. He said get up, we're going to the er. My heart rate was 156 beats per minute. I had sepsis. Weak and frail, she took to Facebook, one last prayer on her lips. I never felt so much pain in I was ready to give up. And I had to remind myself of who I am and whose I am, trust in the lord with everything within you. It's a prayer that Aaron needs now more than ever. He and his husband raoul, both under 40, know the full force of this virus. What's keeping you up at night? The fear that my husband is not going to come home to me. And then of course the fear that this is going to get so much worse. Aaron says his doctor told him to assume he has the virus, as his husband fights for his life in the icu. When was the last time you got to see him face-to-face? So we were in the emergency room, and he was in so much pain. They said hey, we're going to admit raoul to the hospital, and there are no visitors allowed in the hospital right now. And I just said I was so sorry and that he was going to get better. And stay strong for us. Oh, I'm so sorry, honey. So I took him into the hospital on Sunday. On Tuesday, he went onto the ventilator, and they were very specific were me that they still thought the virus was going to be increasing and that he was going to get sicker and sicker. The pandemic an idyllic twist in their love story. How did you two fall in love? The good old-fashioned way. We met online about ten years ago. And our first date, and we took a little hike and had ice cream. They married and moved to Denver where they now live. To mark their second anniversary, they were looking forward to another hike. On Tuesday the 24th. That was other second wedding anniversary. And that was the day that he was moved to the icu and put on a ventilator. Aaron's crohn's disease and medication makes him more susceptible to the virus, and yet it was raoul in peak physical shape whose illness took a terrible turn. After the cough and fever, how did the symptoms accelerate for raoul? His fever was really high. It was always like 101 to 103. So, by the third day I was like, honey,ive got to take you to the emergency room. They isolated us in a room. Took a chest x-ray and started monitoring his blood oxygen levels, and then the x-ray showed he had pneumonia in both of his lungs. And it got feeling so warm, I decided to take my temperature, 104, which was concerning. I was feeling achy, worn out, I started coughing midway through the day. It was that dry, painful cough, which eventually led to wheezing. In early March she headed to Spain for a spring break trip she'd been looking forward to foremonths. The cases were tripling. I called my mom and said I think it's best if I try to get home a day early just in case I do get sick. A few days after being in the U.S. She would no longer dismiss symptoms as jet lag. When she finally was able to get tested it was positive, covid-19. This is my childhood bedroom, which has transformed into a studio apartment of sorts. She's now in isolation back home with her family and recovering day by day, but still frustrated that too many of her peers may not be taking this seriously. It was very hard for me, personally, to be laying in bed, gasping for Ed and watching my peers on spring break partying on the beaches. I don't think they realize the impact that has. Young people are more likely to be working and going to school and communal environments. People around other people more frequently are more likely to contract it. Whether we come back. They said they had a time frame to get their medication in before my organs started to shut down. You literally were dying in your bedroom. Yes, they told me I got there just in time. And Aaron waits for any word on his husband's condition. I want any word on his condition but you also don't,

