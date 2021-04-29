Transcript for Experts break down Biden’s first address to Congress

Learn more at nyc.gov/covidvaccine Welcome back. I'm joined by Yvette Simpson, Chris Christie, former Republican governor of new Jersey, Rahm Emanuel, former mayor of Chicago, democratic adviser. Rahm, Biden unveiled the biggest expansion of government programs in more than 50 years. Will he be able to get any of it done? He's already gotten a large piece of it done. Look at the child tax credit and that investment, which is significant. He's also hit upon something on education that Republican governors, democratic mayors, adding four years to a child's education. We live in a period of time where you earn what you learn. There's effort by Republican governors and Republican congressmen for that type of free education and expanding, making sure everybody has a chance to compete for the American dream. I do think what's going to happen in this area, you're going to get a traditional infrastructure bill that will get bipartisan support. They're going to use revenues from the tax gap and tax cheats that don't pay their fair share. He'll go through another process of getting corporate taxes up, et cetera, producing revenue for the other pieces of the agenda. When we look back a year from now, we'll be awed at how much he got done of investments, research and development, infrastructure, education, support for American families so they can raise their kids with a middle class lifestyle. Chris, earlier on ABC you compared the president's speech to a 15-year-old with a credit card. President Biden has big plans. Are the Republicans going to give him anything? Sure. Republicans will give him a traditional infrastructure plan that will be the largest infrastructure plan that this country's ever seen. And we've already seen Republicans indicate they're willing to do that, put forward a very significant plan as a start to negotiations with the they definitely will. But look, Rahm, Joe Biden sold himself at two things in the campaign, that he was going to be a uniter that was going to bring the country and both parties together. And that he was going to be a transitional president. To the next generation of democratic and Republican leaders in this country. He's now decided when he's gotten into office and living in the white house that he wants to spend multiple times more than Franklin Roosevelt did in four terms in one term, without either a depression or a world War. The American people are in the end not going to support this, especially when they find out that people who quit their job are going to get 75% of their salary under unemployment under this plan, they're simply not going to be supporting that. Everybody from small businesses to people who work hard. Next question for you, you're from the Progressive wing of the democratic party, Yvette. Did the president go far enough for you? I don't think so. I mean, I think -- we want to talk about the highlights first. The $15 an hour, saying that out loud, sounded great. But he didn't include that in reconciliation when he had the chance. The question is when and how is he going to get that done? Health care is one of the major issues facing most Americans. I don't think the ACA revisions or the prescription drug revisions he talks about goes far enough. We know there's a lot of support for public option and lowering the age of eligibility for medicare, he didn't talk about any of that. I know that a lot of folks are still concerned about criminal justice reform. Not just police brutality, but ending cash bail, legalizing marijuana, a ton of support for that. We think he didn't go far enough in the infrastructure plan, Progressives are supporting the thrive act, which is $10 trillion over the next 10 years, investments on environmental justice, racial justice, jobs in equity, infrastructure. We think there's a lot more this president can do, particularly talking about coming out of one of most significant pandemics we've seen in our country's history. Rahm, the border. How does Biden allow for more open border than under president trump but not have this crisis? Can he achieve both? Byron, I think he laid out two parts in that area. One is he did talk about the border, did talk about enforcement. He said, we have a comprehensive bill. But he did say at a minimum, we should agree on dreamers that there's bipartisan support, making sure that kids who are here in America, no fault of their own, what their parents did who lived their whole life, known nothing but America, should become citizens. Here's what I think is missing. Joe Biden is authentic to himself. It is the secret sauce that has worked for him in the campaign, both in the general and the primary. It is working for him in this presidency. It's why the Republicans really don't have a bead on him on how to demonize him or they're trying to do it on the policies and the policies come across as common sense, invest in America so we can succeed. He will get a bipartisan done on infrastructure, on police reform, and make that step by step and there's going to be a lot of support. I guarantee as we look down the - horizon, look backwards a year from now, we're you're going to see major parts of his agenda done. What he succeeded at, yes, it is big, bold, Progressive, what Americans need to, do it doesn't come off threatening to swing voters. That is what is the secret sauce of the Biden presidency to date. Love talking to you guys. We're short on time. Chris Christie, final question, 30 seconds if you can. Breaking news away from capitol hill. The FBI raided the home and office of Rudy Giuliani as part of a criminal probe into his dealings in Ukraine. Should the former president, Donald Trump, be worried? No, listen, I have no idea, but what I would say is that it's a very serious step for the justice department to authorize a search warrant of an attorney, of someone who's an attorney for a former president, and for someone who was a former law enforcement official himself. And so the development is very disturbing for those of us who count mayor Giuliani as a friend, and I'm one of those. I'm hoping, very much hoping on a personal basis that he comes through this okay. But I also know that in this country, the justice -- that justice is to be done. I hope that in this case that leads to a good day for Rudy Giuliani and not a bad one. Thank you all so very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.