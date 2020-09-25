Transcript for Experts on how Breonna Taylor’s case may affect future police shooting cases: Part 2

For a closer look at where the breonna Taylor case stands, earlier tonight I spoke with three experts on policing. Marilyn Mosby, Carolyn crenshaw and the co-founder of the center for policing equity. Thank you all for joining us. The FBI is still investigating this case, despite the grand jury indictment. Kimberly, what other ways account officers be charged criminally? The only option is the FBI investigation for civil rights but I have to tell you, even in the best situation, with an administration that has shown its interest in protecting African-Americans and other people against police brutality, it's a tough, tough, tough charge to make and then, in this particular administratn it's almost impossible, you know, to imagine that there's going to be another step. I think this is a case that shows the traditional mechanisms for holding police accountable in this circumstance just did not work. Dr. Goff, is there a path to justice for breonna Taylor's family despite what happened yesterday with the grand jury? Bluntly, no. And that's because breonna Taylor is dead. You cannot get justice once someone is taken offer this Earth. The best you can hope for is accountability. I think for too many people in the streets last night and for 100 days plus we've had, the system is working the way it's supposed to. That's thing that's inspiring change. Do you see indications that's going to happen any time soon based on what's happening in Kentucky? It doesn't look like it's going to happen at the state level, but if people insist on it through electoral means or whatever, the American populace is way more activated to this issue than I have ever seen it in my lifetime. Kimberly, there are people upset about the lack of charges against the try officers. Do you think the officers should have been charged with manslaughter or murder? I absolutely think they should have and could have, and that the selective credibility that the A.G. Gave to one witness as opposed to nearly a dozen others who said that they did not hear the police annoue themselves shows us that there is subjectivity involved in evaluating the evidence. I mean, we're not going to know for certain what the grand jury was presented with until and unless it's, it's released. Marilyn, five years ago you prosecuted police officers in Baltimore in the Freddie gray none of them were convicted. Can you speak to how hard it is to get a conviction against law enforcement, and do you understand the frustration that so many people are feeling today? Well, I can truly speak to the frustration of so many people and Americans in this country right now, especially for black people in this country. We only know, honestly, what injustice looks like. And the refusal to see our humanity, based upon the color of our skin is something that we cannot and will not any longer accept. The law is what it is. But it's subject to interpretation. And you cannot underestimate the power and the discretion of the local prosecutor. And that's what we saw here today, right? You know, the charging police is difficult, it's going to come with being mocked, ridiculed, hate mail and death threats. I was personally sued. But you cannot tell me. We take an obligation to apply justice over convictions. And what you cannot tell me is that this one standard of justice was applied in this particular case. To the average lay person you would think if the prosecutor in this case thought due process was necessary to let this run its course that he could have brought some charges of some sort, yes? No? I mean you're absolutely right, Byron. It's always the case. The grand jury is led by the prosecutor. You have to ask what evidence the prosecutor put before the grand jury. The prosecutor said he presented what the law allowed him to do. It seems to me that you are thinking if he wanted an indictment he could have gotten an indictment. It's one-sided. You put forward the evidence you want the grand jury to consider to lodge the charges that you want to exist. And, if you don't want those charges to exist, then guess what, you throw it in front of the grand jury, and you throw your hands up and say oh, guess what, it's not on me, it's on the grand jury. They decided and they decided not to bring charges. It's a no-bill on this one. The Louisville police department implemented changes, but Louisville is one force in one country. What else needs to happen? I think one of the most important things that needs to be grappled with is this is not a new problem. We have to understand that black people in particular have been policed since we came to these shores, since we were brought here, the policing that black women have experienced specifically has been in their homes. For black women, there is no place of safety. And the last thing to recognize is to really understand this vulnerability, we have to pull the lens back. We've got to look at structural dimensions. We have to look at the history of racial inequality. This is an attack on our bodies and the real tragedy is not that the officers weren't charged with anything. The real challenge is that breonna was killed in the first place. Thank you all for your time and pertise, and sad lay, I would imagine we will have this conversation again. Thank you.

