Experts discuss the increasing global pressure put on Vladimir Putin, what to expect

ABC News contributor Col. Steve Ganyard, the former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, and Lt. Gen. Douglas Lute, the former U.S. Ambassador to NATO, speak on the Ukrainian-Russian conflict.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live