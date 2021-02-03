Transcript for Experts discuss Johnson & Johnson vaccine rollout, what they’re seeing on the ground

Reporter: This morning, a third vaccine joins the arsenal in the fight against the coronavirus. Johnson & Johnson's single shot cleared for emergency use. The CDC signing off. It's got greater than 85% efficacy after severe disaster and critical disease and there were no deaths or hospitalization in any of the countries that were tested. Reporter: Today the initial batch of 4 million doses loaded on to trucks and then planes bound for all corners of this country. But health officials warn even with more vaccines now is not the time to let up. You could be protected from disease and still have virus.- if that's the case than that's the reason you hear all of the public health officials say to wear a mask. And the reason is essentially to protect other people. You may inadvertently affect someone else even though you are For more on the third vaccine I spoke with ABC contributor Dr. Brownstien and Dr. Chester, thank you both for joining us. Thank you for having us. Thank you. As you know some are worried the j&j vaccine might be less effective than pfizer and modern what are you saying to those vaccine shopping and how big of a deal is this third vac on the war on covid. Well, first, the third vaccine now in a year to have against this pandemic is just absolutely amazing, it's nothing short of a miracle to have this vaccine to provide strong protection robust across demographics variants and is incredible vaccine to add to the we have to avoid comparing to to the other two, modern and pfizer, because it's apples and Oranges. This was tested I a different time period and also tested when we have variants. All three are effective weapons, take whichever one is available to you. There's alarming skepticism out there how do you address it? The way I've been addressing it since this whole pandemic started an the vaccine became available was continuing education, letting the science speak for itself. I tell people this is not the past where we didn't have information at our fingertips. We have that information now. Go to the CDC website. You go on the world health organization website. All of the information is there. An the science proves that these vaccines work. Now Dr. Brownstien there's tremendous optimism but head of the CDC said not to let down our guard, as more are eligible to the vaccine what kind of bottle necks are we seeing and how do overcome them and manage optimism. Right we can't take the pedal off the gas when it comes to masking and social distancing at this moment. Now's not the time to fully let we should be aiming to get the yes it's been super challenging, we've had websites and siloed tools and refreshing the websites to get vaccine appointments. We launched with CDC called vaccine finder, that is helping to open up availability. And of course we need new sites not just the pharmacies and mass vaccination sites but also mobile clinics and community intervention so we can actually open vaccines to more of the population and remove the disparities we're seeing across the country. Hopefully the j&j vaccine will help on that score. Dr. Chester, you were in the hospital fighting throughout the pandemic and since vaccining last December you've personally vaccinated hundreds of people. What kind of reactions stand out to you? What's it like as people receive that life-saving dose. I will tell you no two vaccine administration is the you sit and listen to their stories of how she stories of how they lost someone, colleagues, family members, multiple people in their households and these individuals are crying, these individuals are proud, and a lot of the people say I wish more people would come and get this vaccine because this is where we could get back to some sort of normalcy. How have you responded emotional wli? Oh my goodness, it's proud. Emotionally I wish it was sooner, to save so many lives that have been lost to covid. But this is a fight I know we're going to win and I'm so happy I'm part of this battle of getting the vaccines out there. Well, we're so happy you are with us tonight to share that with us, thank you both, be well. Thank you. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.