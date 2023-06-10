False accusations complicate Idaho murder case and lives of the accused

"Impact x Nightline" breaks down who suffers when online sleuths turn crime into entertainment after a web of lies and misinformation was tied to the Idaho murders.

June 10, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live