Transcript for Families struggle to make ends meet while navigating COVID-19 economic relief

Milk, bread and eggs. What else? Maybe some tortillas. It could be any home in America. The grocery list negotiation. Juice. We can't afford it right now. And like millions of homes across the country right now, you can see the burden Nick and his fiance Angela are shouldering. With four children in a home north of San Francisco there's just not enough money coming in. Where are you going, honey? How are you guys holding up? Barely, getting by. It's exhausting. It's stressful. Trying to stay positive for the kids, but there's definitely tears at night sometimes. I don't know when the next payment's going to come in from his unemployment. Right now, Nick is like more than 16 million more Americans, unemployed thanks to the pandemic. What's it like when you get that phone call? I went inside, and I told her I just lost my job. And the first thing that we did was, you know, get on and sign up for unemployment. I had no other options. As far as bringing money in, in my type of work, so I had to take the next step. So Angela, what was your reaction, you know, when your husband comes in and says here's what happened. My stomach hurt immediately. I was just thinking rent. We rely on each other's income to pay all of the bills. Because covid-19 isn't just a medical emergency. It's an economic emergency. Angela still has her job working from home for now. Mommy has to work, okay? I have school. But that's only half their normal income. Nick applied for unemployment and received his first deposit at the end of March. You do receive a debit card through bank of America, which comes in this form right here. The payment total, $450. Only about a third of his typical take home. Celery. Not anything close to what they need. Need to get some eggs. That's all they have. You only get one per person. We're going to get some lemonade for the kids. Navigating the new economic normal is a journey full of potholes, frustration and confusion. Ly to lay off about 60 employees in one day. Our income has just dropped so much. I filed for unemployment, but I haven't gotten that yet. There are so many people, you know, applying for it that it's This restaurant's our job. We don't have anything else. Experts say 45 million Americans are at risk of losing their jobs from the pandemic. A startling new poll reveals just how much Americans are struggling. 41% report some loss of income. More than a quarter of Americans say someone in their household is laid off, one in five are struggling to pay their bills. They said they would work with us, and we could make four payments. We're barely, barely scraping by, and, you know, we're getting behind. You know, we're struggling, and we really need this money. I just feel like the system that's in place right now is not, is not working. This is what covid-19 and four kids looks like. Nearly 3,000 miles away in Virginia, Keith walker and his partner Billy, aren't sure how they'll make ends meet this month. Day 12, preparing to have my phone interview with food stamps to see if I can possibly get those. There's my beautiful salon. Both men are out of work right now. And neither qualifies for unemployment. Even though Keith has run a successful salon for more than a decade. It's been more than a month for you. Do you feel like you've been left sniend. Yes, I have been left behind. Because still, as of right now, no idea if anything's going to come through or not. Did you ever think when you were building your business that at some point you would fall through the cracks? Never, never thought in a million years. Never thought it. What's more, the couple is adopting four children, all under the age of six. How do you explain this to The other morning, my 4-year-old wanted waffles for breakfast, and we had no waffles. And I could not go to the grocery store. Going to go to the store. But we can't go to the store, buddy boy, to get waffles, and we're out of them. We had to all sit down at the breakfast table and say, listen, guys, there's a lot of sick people in the world, and we need to stay healthy, and we need to stay safe, so we need to stay home. Okay, do you love me? I do. Okay. I love you, too. The government has launched several plans for small businesses. The heartbreaking part of this is how rapidly small businesses had to shut down and lay people off and how hard it has been for them to get access to the funds that were allocated for them. And whether or not those funds were structured right. Almost half of small businesses can't make it two months and we're coming up on that point now. How tight is it getting for you. I need something soon, probably within the next few weeks. Here's all the paperwork I work on every day. These are applications for loans. E-mails that I reply to. The lovely unemployment letter of denial. I don't know what's going to happen. It's kind of crazy. At this time, all representatives are currently busy assisting other callers. And then it just hangs up on you. You're doing all the things people are supposed to do who live a good life in this country, and now you find yourself in this situation. It's the great American life, right? Like right? I'm very disappointed. Confused. Angry. People like me who applied. We apply, we apply, we apply. And here we are in week five, week six, whatever week it is, zero income. Just a few hours up the road in Washington, lawmakers are under pressure to approve a fourth wave of funding. The first relief plans included that $1200 one-time payment. Enhanced unemployment and loans for small business owners, but funds for that will run out at the end of the week. Congress isn't due back in town until may. We have a system for a different era and a different kind of crisis, not one that was ever meant to weather this kind of crisis. May is coming, another round of bills are coming. Are people going to see additional relief, you think, in the next two to four weeks? We will get more small business lending out, but is it in all the places we need? As for Nick and Angela, they hoped judge employment money would be a stopgap. I just found out there was fraud on my EdD card. So now I have to cancel my card and order a new one. I imagine there have been many hard days. What's been the hardest? What did that day look like? Every day it adds more stress, and I felt like yesterday was almost a breaking point for both of us. If you could talk to president trump, what might you say to him? You know, it's great that the stimulus checks are coming out, but I don't know that one stimulus check is going to be enough for families. And there's a lot more that could be done. Today we decided to take the kids on a hike. For Keith walker, the struggle right now is just to keep some type of work going. He started making color kits to go for his clients. What I do is drop it off at their doorstep. There's no interaction. There's no contact. They either pay me by venmo or leave a check taped to their front door. There is a calmness in you in the midst of this storm. Where does that come from? My faith and my children. As frustrating as it is, I know that it will be okay. And I just have to hold it together one more day, is what I tell myself each day, just hold it together one more day, be strong for the kids one more and things will change. And, if not, we'll still be Hope is a choice many Americans are making.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.