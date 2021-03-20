Transcript for Families of victims in Atlanta spa shootings speak out as investigation is underway

On a damp and dreary afternoon, terror and horror seizes the Atlanta area as a lone assailant launches an hours-long shooting rampage across multiple asian-owned spas. Some guy came in and took the gun, so everybody heard the gunshots. We do not have a witness that actually is alive right now that can tell us who shot them. Reporter: 21-year-old Robert Aaron long arrives at Yung's Asian massage parlor 45 minutes north of the city. The man allegedly sits in his car for almost an hour. Then around 4:50, he enters Yung's and opens fire. Police arriving within minutes, finding a massacre. Sounded like pop pop pop pop pop! Reporter: Four are dead. She went by Emily, the owner of Yung's, a licensed massage therapist. She would have turned 50 dead. Ashley Yung, 33-year-old mother of two, leaves behind a 15-year-old son and a baby born months ago. She'd been getting a couples massage with husband Mario, who was in a separate room and was able to escape. Paul Andre Michaels, 54, of Atlanta. Dahlia Fung, 44, whose address wasn't immediately known. A fifth person is in stable condition, 30-year-old Elias Hernandes Ortiz, leaving the store next door to the spa and was hit. We never know when we're at the wrong place at the wrong time. I feel like that's what happened with him. Reporter: Police gathering evidence from nearby surveillance footage, posting images online in hopes the public can identify the shooter. Long's father called 911. I was there speaking with the family. They were very helpful in this apprehension. Reporter: Almost an hour after the first shooting, 30 miles away, police respond to a call about a rob by at the gold spa. It's in an area with a strip club and other spas. We heard numerous gunshots coming from across the street. Reporter: Inside gold spa, officers find three women shot. One of them is hung Jung grant. She was quite literally the only thing that kept us running. Calling every night to check up on us before she goes to bed. Working however long she needed Reporter: As officers are tending to the dying victims, they're alerted to another shooting directly across the street at the 24-hour aromatherapy spa. Someladiesgot urt,I think. Everybody's scared. So they're hiding behind. But the lady's passed out. Reporter: Inside they find a Korean woman dead from a gunshot wound. The victims from the second and third shootings are sung Jun park, age 74. Sun ja Kim, age 69. And Yung ai Yu, age 63. There's so much we don't know about many of these victims, identities obscured, in part because of the complicated and highly racialized, even dangerous reality for some Asian women in America. We need to make sure if we have any Asian spas, we need to be checking on them. Reporter: Long's parents have told authorities their son has a tracking app on his cell phone and it's activated. Authorities locate long traveling south on I-75, disable his vehicle, arrest him. He apparently has an issue, what he considers a sex addiction, and sees these locations as something that allows him to go to these places and it's a temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate. Reporter: The biggest mass shooting this country has seen since 2019, coming in the midst of an enormous spike in crimes against Asian Americans and pacific islanders. This week alone, an 83-year-old Asian man assaulted. Parts of his neck fractured. A 59-year-old Asian man beaten, nearly blinded in one eye. A 76-year-old Asian woman punched in the eye, left bleeding. For over a year, Asian Americans have been fighting an additional virus of hate and bigotry. Our community is bleeding. We are in pain. And for the last year, we've been screaming out for help. Reporter: The fear in the Asian community, especially in Atlanta, now at crisis levels. Irene pan owns a spa a few minutes away from where the shooting took place. When the sheriff's office said it's not race, it's just sex addiction? I really don't think so. Reporter: She says her employees just want a better life for their families. Buy a house. Having their own car. More freedom. What did you call that? American dreams. Reporter: Those dreams now clouded with fear. Personally, we just don't want this to happen again. I warned her it's a concern to come to work right now. Some people, it's crazy. I mean, they come -- we never say anything or argument, they'll just shoot you. Reporter: She's considering buying a gun for protection. For Jamie Webb, whose mother owned Yung's Asian massage, the pain is more powerful than the fear. I'm sorry. Don't be sorry. What does your heart feel like right now? Empty. She never finished high school, and she -- when I decided to go to college, she was so happy. She just wanted to celebrate. She was just very proud. You were the embodiment of your mother's dreams? Yes. When you saw this unfold, what went through your mind? My first thought was for Jamie. Life-changing experience for both of us. The last couple of years she would say, I'm going to be able to retire soon. How do you want your mom to be remembered? She's a great mother. She'd want us to have a good life, that's why she worked so Your mom would be very proud of you. Yes. And I know she was. For more on the investigation and the search for a motive, here's ABC's Steve osunsami. Reporter: This is what heartbreak looks like across America. The strangers who are joining the families of victims to cry. This is also what it looks like to stand against hate. People of all colors speaking up and marching out for Asian Americans who feel under attack. In all, eight people were gunned down in this killing spree. And the number one question for the accused murderer, why? The suspect did take responsibility for the shootings. Investigators say 21-year-old Robert Eric long told them he struggled with a sex addiction and somehow he thought he'd fix himself by targeting the 24-hour spas where he was a regular. The gun police say he used, they say he bought it here the day of the shooting, and if they hadn't stopped him they think he would have made to it Florida. It's likely there would have been more victims. Reporter: Authorities in Atlanta suburbs and the city have charged him with eight counts of murder. Rodney Bryant, interim police chief in Atlanta, where the killings spread between two spas. I think people thought it was all wrapped up once we made the but now this is where the real work begins. What do you think about the chances of this becoming a hate crimes case? It's just too early for me to make that determination. Because there's so many questions that are left unanswered. You have to look at the victims that we had in the city of Atlanta. All our victims were female, all our victims were Asian. There's so much more that needs to be uncovered. Reporter: The tone is slightly different in the suburbs where the first four victims died and where the accused killer is in custody. It's still early, but he does claim it was not racially motivated. Reporter: The sheriff's office in the suburbs is having to defend itself after their spokesperson came across to some as racially insensitive, saying this about the accused gunman. He was pretty muchlv fed up, at the end of his rope, yesterday was a really bad day for him and this is what he did. Reporter: After that it was a bad day for the sheriff, who K removed this police captain from briefings on the case. It didn't help when people discovered this now-deleted Facebook post by the same captain, telling his friends to buy t-shirts that say "Covid-19, imported virus from China." It's the same type of message against Asians that people in the community are trying to fight. Here in Atlanta, authorities say they get it and there's lots of work to do. It's frightens Asian Americans, not just here but across the country. People are scared. We recognize the concern and the pain that they're going through. We're here to make sure that this doesn't fall through the cracks, that we not miss one stone as it relates to investigating this case.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.