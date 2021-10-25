Fashion titan Virgil Abloh leaves behind a trail-blazing legacy

Virgil Abloh, the founder of fashion brand Off-White and the first African American to serve as artistic director for Louis Vuitton, died at 41 after battling a rare form of cancer

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live