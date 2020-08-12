Transcript for Figure skater uses her blades to make art on untouched ice high in the mountains

co-anchor, juju Chang. The freedom that you feel when you skate outside, verse inside is unlike any other. High in the mountains on frozen alpine Lakes like this one, she skates like you have never seen before. T a sky over your head and either the wind to your back or just no wind at all. And you see the reflection of the clouds in the sky in the ice. And it's kind of like a perfect mirror. Are in this like magical world. She blurs the lines between heaven and Earth, sports and art. I think the novelty of creating art on outdoor black ice is still very exciting to me. My is essentially drawing art. But what's enabling my blade to draw that art is my years and years of skating. The challenge is in the technical ability to have a pattern or a shape in my head and then be able to skate it. She is one of just a few alpine figure skaters in the country. The skating goes back to the F beginning of the short. Her art has been around since the Victorian era and evolved in to the sport we know today. While the practice of skating literal figures fell out of fashion in the 80s. The first figure we see it here, was the rocker. The name figure skating stuck. This has some patterns that, look at that, that is so wild. See, it's cool to try to figure out the patterns out. I know from my experience with moves in the field like, this is rocker right there. For Laura, it's a way of connecting to the history of the sport that has been a life long competing when I was younger, like I definitely had my eye on the olympics. Like, I think every young figure skater does. It was my world. It was my life. My parents are working class parents. The financial stress ors of figure skating were already there. Itly got to a point where I was increasing in age. But I didn't get my double axle and I was not L any triples yet. So, I kind of knew that I was not going to make it. Like I was not on the track. It is kind of frustrating when you realize that and you figure that out. Olympic dreams dashed. Laura started skating less as she turned to a more conventional life path. I got my degree in graphic design at Penn state, and so is I'm very much doing my passion now. There was a little bit of sadness in me that like, I kind of, I had to let it go, because of like societal normals and the career track and all of that. But it was a devastating injury on the ice which threatened to ground Laura for good. I ended up pulling a disk in my lower back. I was a major stress and sadness with my life at that point. The once high flying girl now feared she'd never take flight again. But her love for the ice would become a path to her healing. A figure is for me, they were like the perfect activity to be able to do, and go back to. When I was nursing the injury. Because it was a compressed disk in my back, I could not jump or do anything super interactive with my upper body. One day on a winter hike, she discovered the perfect canvas for her new found artistry. Her rekindled passion. The first time I got to skate in rocky mountain national park, it was incredible. The whole ice was not like smooth and pristeen. There's patches of snow, like half of the ice was covered in snow. I do remember being able to do jumps and spins up there and how incredible that was. And I squuft like, I have kind of fall en in love with that ever since. The meriment of the beauty of the outdoors and the sport. That's where our sport began. Outdoors. It was not born in an arena, it was born outside. High in the mountains over Colorado. Laura finds her peace and her pace. Cutting figures in to fresh ice with mechanical precision. You have toy really think about like the micro muscles in your foot when you are doing it. But it's very meditatetive. Finding pristeen ice in the wild is no easy fete, earlier this year, we joined her on the hunt for the canvas. I like to tell people that like, the comparison of what this is, is like rarer than a powder day when you find pristeen ice. You have to have those perfect conditions where it's super high alpine. And it has not snowed in a while. The search for a perfect lake was more like a search for a needle in a hay stack. Winds whipping, trail-head to trail-head. I don't see crystal lake here on the map. Hiking up in Colorado is beautiful. We went around to Breckenridge and Dillon, and blue lake. Wheeler lake. Crystal lake. Finally after an eight hour day, braving the elements, a little patch of ice, though the far from pristeen, an artist finding her canvas. Ended up being like a blast because the patch that we found that was skatable created this little obstacle course because there's little patches of snow here and there and I was able to skate through things, and do fun foot work and youknow, hop over patches of snow and play around a bit. It ended up being a magical day.

