Transcript for Firefighters tell their stories of loss on 9/11, the rise of the Freedom Tower

Nolan mr. prime minister where the absolute basics here you lost. So on top delusional and who's who of the fire department. You're gonna. Help. Apparently yeah. Many feel and. In. John. How many of Venice is almost impossible to imagine new lows through us both his sons. Still only two so. One a couple of firemen. Earlier pictures just so it's. So that is. Early onset months. Is I was here. This does. This dilemmas. I think. What that country has realized that this site is going. And ever remember. Emotional and to. Basically terrify us I worked at I was on my way to the south tower came down so it's got. My son. There's every company. So it's it's even more emotional people who sent to us. How you feel now in the million. And see my son. Bill I know you have trouble reading these days is that as a result and it worked here and there certainly is. I was open down the piles. For those nine months here. This folders right forces. Is from being here and admiral clubs. Just takes my life so what I was here. For the boys and people.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.