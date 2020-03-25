Ford Motor Company to help make masks, ventilators amid coronavirus pandemic

More
William Clay Ford Jr, the executive chairman of the company, said the company is partnering with 3M and GE to make the supplies. "I think it's important that ... we all do our part," he said.
2:56 | 03/25/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ford Motor Company to help make masks, ventilators amid coronavirus pandemic

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:56","description":"William Clay Ford Jr, the executive chairman of the company, said the company is partnering with 3M and GE to make the supplies. \"I think it's important that ... we all do our part,\" he said.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"69785963","title":"Ford Motor Company to help make masks, ventilators amid coronavirus pandemic","url":"/Nightline/video/ford-motor-company-make-masks-ventilators-amid-coronavirus-69785963"}